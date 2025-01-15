Aero Precision Metal Works Collection: Stunning Custom Motorcycles at Mecum Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Masterfully hand-built motorcycles from Aero Precision Metal Works, combining speed, artistry, and craftsmanship, go under the hammer at Mecum.

The Aero Precision Metal Works Collection, an unparalleled showcase of custom motorcycle artistry, is set to turn heads at the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycles 2025 auction. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship, Aero Precision’s team has hand-built a lineup of unique V-Twin-powered bikes, each radiating unparalleled style and performance.

2025 Aero Precision Dirty Nickel Custom (Lot S243)

Featuring a 96 CI V-Twin engine, this ride boasts an Art Twist Springer front end and frame. Its raw, industrial-inspired design exudes a rugged yet elegant appeal that’s perfect for both show and the open road.

2025 Aero Precision Crimson Jewel Custom (Lot S244)

Powered by a 127 CI V-Twin, the Crimson Jewel is a masterpiece of precision and style. Handcrafted fenders and meticulous detailing elevate this motorcycle into a class of its own, embodying both power and beauty.

2025 Aero Precision Big Fat Woody Custom (Lot S245)

This bike pairs its bold 127 CI V-Twin engine with an unforgettable custom paint job. Its design merges bold curves and lines with the unmistakable creativity Aero Precision is celebrated for.

2025 Aero Precision Copperhead Custom (Lot S246)

Another 127 CI V-Twin creation, the Copperhead boasts a striking custom paint scheme, making it a standout in both form and function. Its seamless blend of craftsmanship and artistry commands attention.

2025 Aero Precision Dragons Blood Custom (Lot S247)

With an intimidating presence and fiery aesthetics, the Dragons Blood Custom exemplifies Aero Precision’s ability to merge aggressive power with refined design.

These extraordinary machines will be available on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Las Vegas Motorcycles auction. Each motorcycle is a testament to Aero Precision’s dedication to innovation, blending handcrafted artistry with high-performance engineering.

This awesome collection of motorcycles is selling at Mecum’s Las Vegas Motorcycle auction January 29-February 1. Visit mecum.com to view all the bikes and road art for sale.

