Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Pioneering AI Processor Testing with Wafer-Level Burn-In Solutions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies are rapidly focusing on securing funding to propel R&D, roll out products and services across diverse sectors, and create interconnected ecosystems amid fierce industry competition.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies are rapidly focusing on securing funding to propel R&D, roll out products and services across diverse sectors, and create interconnected ecosystems amid fierce industry competition. According to Reuters analysis of PitchBook data, AI startups have single-handedly contributed to the rebound of US venture capital funding, as total capital raised last year jumped 30% year over year.

More importantly, AI startups comprised 46.4% of the total $209 billion raised in 2024, as optimism around AI-powered technology sparked a year-long market rally led by tech giants and semiconductor leaders.

However, concerns remain about the rapidly evolving technology as tech leaders prioritise enforcing guardrails to ensure the best use of AI.

OpenAI CEO at Davos 2024

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during his speech at Davos 2024: “I think it’s good that we and others are being held to a high standard. We can draw on lessons from the past about how technology has been made to be safe and how different stakeholders have handled negotiations about what safe means.”

“Let society and the technology co-evolve, and sort of step-by-step with a very tight feedback loop and course correction, build these systems that deliver tremendous value while meeting safety requirements,” he added.

Overall, the global markets are optimistic about how leading companies are increasingly developing and integrating AI in their workflows and strategies globally. PWC’s AI Global Study projected that the AI industry could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, boosting GDP for local economies by 26% on average. Here are the top 10 AI stocks driving the transition to a new era of product development, data flow, and sustainability in 2025.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by reviewing news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by reviewing news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey's database of 900 hedge funds.

