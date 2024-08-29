ADvTECH (JSE:ADH) Will Pay A Dividend Of ZAR0.38

The board of ADvTECH Limited (JSE:ADH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of ZAR0.38 per share on the 16th of September. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.6%.

View our latest analysis for ADvTECH

ADvTECH's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by ADvTECH's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 17.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from ZAR0.255 total annually to ZAR0.87. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. ADvTECH has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that ADvTECH has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like ADvTECH's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on ADvTECH management tenure, salary, and performance. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.