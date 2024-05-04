AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Revenue: $337 million, a decrease of approximately 16% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $1 million, down from $65 million in the prior year period.

Net Income: Loss due to operational disruptions and unfavorable market conditions.

Adjusted EPS: Loss of $0.56 per share.

Free Cash Flow: Negative $72 million, compared to negative $23 million in Q1 2023.

Effective Tax Rate: 25.7% for the quarter.

Capital Expenditures: $35 million, an increase of $11 million from the previous year.

Debt Leverage: Approximately two times, expected to remain within the target range of 1 to 2.5 times in 2024.

Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Resolved operational disruptions at the Frankfort, Pennsylvania site, mitigating impact on the value chain.

Achieved external recognitions for corporate social responsibility and sustainability, including a third consecutive platinum rating by EcoVadis.

Anticipate operational and commercial tailwinds with a return to targeted plant utilization rates, positioning well to serve key customers.

Expect nylon industry spreads to modestly improve through 2024, with a focus on driving productivity and optimizing sales mix.

Strong performance in ammonium sulfate pricing, supported by demand growth and reduced supply in North America.

Negative Points

First quarter performance significantly impacted by operational disruptions, leading to a $27 million unfavorable impact to pretax income.

Sales decreased by approximately 16% versus the prior year, with market-based pricing unfavorable by 9%.

Adjusted EBITDA significantly down to approximately $1 million from $65 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow was negative $72 million in the quarter, a decline from negative $23 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Nylon pricing affected by unfavorable supply and demand conditions, contributing to lower sales volume and revenue.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Morning, guys. Just a couple of points, a worthy one, and I know on the nylon side, it's an outcome of the export of nylon has been reduced. How far away are you from, I say, sort of that pre run normal? And how long do you think it'll take you to get back there. A: Erin Kane - AdvanSix Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: First on the nylon exports as we head out. But again, last quarter, we had anticipated a higher rate of exports on consistent and probably more with our exit run rate of 2023, which was on in the high 20s. And when we finish 2024, certainly with the operational disruption and our targeted focus on optimizing mix and in sales and certainly with our contract and domestic customers, that rate dropped to about 15%, which is a lot closer to what we've shared in the past as a historical sort of norms, we think that will probably ebb and flow a bit here as we move through the year. Obviously, as production across the industry is constrained on, it has been in the past couple of months. And so getting our value chain realigned here in North America. And then certainly perhaps as we progress and see how the markets improve in the second half, whether we can maintain those rates or if you have certainly export will increase. But certainly, our cost position and capital lactam allows us to meet demand where we really need to. And then we're highly focused on on the targeted selling mix optimization on unit profitability in nylon Is that part A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Yes, hi. Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. And so I kind of have a scatter of questions here on. So I apologize in advance if it drops around a bit. You know, I listened with interest with your comments about how AS. pricing has progressed during the run-up to the planning season and timing looks looks very favorable. If there is another issue that I was hoping you could maybe lend some perspective on and that is the relationship between US pricing and urea pricing. So there's always some variation, you know, and certainly different different pricing points or delivery points, you know, have different relationships, but that said, I mean, by the information I've been tracking, I mean, it looks like, yes, pricing is unusually favorable for you relative to urea. And I'm just wondering if you could point to something that that might have driven that relationship more in a US this favor? Is it your outage, for example, but more to the point, I mean, how sustainable would that you know, unusually favorable or historically unusually favorable relationship persist. I'll stop there. Thanks. A: Erin Kane - AdvanSix Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: So and so maybe just to reground everyone in and ourselves, we have nitrogen and sulfur in our ammonium sulfate product lines. And we talk about the relationship on coil and nitrogen to urea because that is the largest nitrogen fertilizer and sets a nutrient value for the nitrogen and so we really are marketing and providing ammonium sulfate for the sulfur in our nutrition and you know, certainly has proven to deliver pound for pound, the most readily available sulfur and nitrogen to a wide variety of crops. So when we price, we have a base consideration, which is why I like you that you track where we're an agent is headed but we really have always been focused on pricing to earn the premium for sulfur as well. And effectively, what we are seeing right now is on is the value that add customers in the value chain has placed on sulfur and due to the yield benefit in what has become a tight market for a U.S. as well. So it really is that the fundamentals, there is a linkage to the base nutrient value. But again, that focus on the premium that's earned in that premium is that is earned in a supply demand environment sulfur nutrition of also rally has been limited. So on, you know, certainly we see that demand growth varies from the work we've been doing on soybeans and certainly several customers down the chain this season have reported a big uptake on sulfate use this season on soybeans. And so I think it's those combination of factors on day that are leading to the opportunity and the pricing situation that Tom referenced.

Q: Yes, thanks. Good morning, everyone. Saying I think I'll just segue off, David real quick on BEYOND ag and U.S. amines. Could you maybe just level set how your mix has been trending, say, the last two, three quarters. So including things like your higher value nylon products or film business, your ROC seems kind of stacking up of those little buckets and how that's what and if we start seeing a broader demand recovery, is there a bit more pent-up margin and with those coming back in relative terms or has it been pretty stable? A: Erin Kane - AdvanSix Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Yes, it's some it's certainly below when we think about those those product lines that have stickier and more differentiated margins, as we've shared that have been impacted by the downturn in most notably probably is our NATO and product line, which is a high-purity application into, you know, solvents and electronics. And you know, that is still quite weak and so I think as we see that recovery and certainly there's a lot of in our broader macro trends that should support that going forward, as you indicate, that will be a that will be a positive as we see that come through.

Q: Please, our dealers have had issues in the inventories, not around necessarily, but within the chain and a lot of destocking. And largely, it seems that most of them commented that that destocking was over with and they could you sort of resume a more normal pace of sales. Did you guys run into any major destocking issues over the last. We have a few quarters and if so, have they basically dissipated at this point? Are we done with them? And going forward, we should see more regular cadence of sales going forward? A: Erin Kane - AdvanSix Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Yes, our sense is, you know, again, we probably saw a variety of things here, depending on which line of business have been, I think certainly in nylon. We saw that predominantly through last year. And I think some words we will do that and most of that value chain is sorted. And what we're seeing now is a more typical demand signals that we would expect in intermediates where we play, I think likewise there as well with the with the outstanding consideration of ag chemicals because where our materials get pulled through or in combination with other materials and until no downstream materials are our coal through. But I would say we're we believe we're really kind of mostly done on and in ag, the goal there, as you well know, is to make sure that we have the the inventories as low as possible at

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

