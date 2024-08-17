Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past week. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Advanced Micro Devices' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Micro Devices is:

2.4% = US$1.4b ÷ US$57b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Advanced Micro Devices' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Accordingly, Advanced Micro Devices' low net income growth of 2.5% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Advanced Micro Devices' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 29% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Advanced Micro Devices is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Advanced Micro Devices Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Advanced Micro Devices doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Advanced Micro Devices. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

