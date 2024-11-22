Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CEO Lisa Su Highlights India’s Role in AI Revolution During Visit, Outlines Semiconductor Plans

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

Technology giants in the United States have pledged tens of billions towards building AI data centers in the next few years. These announcements have served to bolster the hype around companies that build data centers. For example, Crusoe Energy, a startup building data centers for large AI firms, plans to raise more than $800 million in funding, per regulatory filings. The filings detail that the company has already raised close to $685 million of the $818 million in total that it is seeking, with seventy investors contributing to the funding. Crusoe is one of many crypto-origin firms that have pivoted to AI in recent months.

A report by consulting firm McKinsey reveals that global demand for data center capacity could rise at an annual rate of between 19%-22% from 2023 to 2030 to reach an annual demand of 171 to 219 gigawatts. McKinsey analysis suggests that demand for AI-ready data center capacity will rise at an average rate of 33% a year between 2023 and 2030 in a midrange scenario. Per the consulting firm, this means that around 70% of total demand for data center capacity will be for data centers equipped to host advanced-AI workloads by 2030. Gen AI, currently the fastest-growing advanced-AI use case, will account for around 40 percent of the total, the report underlines.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 107

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) operates as a semiconductor manufacturer. AMD CEO Lisa Su is on a visit to India. Indian news publication Times of India recently reported that the CEO has lauded the role of the AMD design team in India for the role played in shaping the AI revolution. Per the CEO, a significant chunk of the company’s workforce – around 8,000 engineers, or about 25% of the total – is based in India. When quizzed about semiconductor plans in the country, Su said the current focus was on assembly and test facilities and progressing to mature nodes before advanced nodes.

