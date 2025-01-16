Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Strengthening AI Leadership with Strategic Acquisitions and High-Performance AI Accelerators

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other AI stocks.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 revolved around AI. If not, it’s all that exhibitors could show. Talking about the highlight of the show, it was undoubtedly the keynote from Jensen Huang. The keynote included new products to advance gaming, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and agentic AI. Huang kicked off his talk by reflecting on the company’s 3-decade journey. Later on, he highlighted several significant advancements.

Takeaways From CEO Jensen Huang’s Keynote at CES 2025

As per Huang, AI has been advancing at an ‘incredible pace.’ It started with perception AI, meaning understanding images, words, and sounds. Then it came to generative AI, meaning creating text, images, and sound. And now, it’s the era of physical AI, meaning AI that can proceed, reason, plan, and act. The AI giant introduced GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, which are powered by Blackwell architecture. These GPUs provide significant improvements in AI-driven rendering, enhancing gaming and creative workflows. Furthermore, Huang unveiled “Cosmos,” which is a suite of foundational AI models capable of generating photorealistic video. The models have been designed in such a way that train robots and automated systems more efficiently, further advancing robotics and autonomous technologies.

The company and its partners have rolled out AI Blueprints for agentic AI, which includes PDF-to-podcast for efficient research and video search and summarization for assessing significant quantities of video and images — allowing developers to build, test, and run AI agents anywhere.

Agentic AI- Road Ahead in 2025

TechInformed interviewed experts from leading technology companies to explore predictions about Agentic AI. As per Steven Webb, UK chief technology and innovation officer, Capgemini, 2025 will see wider adoption of small language models (SLMs) and AI agents as an era of Agentic AI is fast approaching. Using multiple SLMs throughout a toolchain is expected to play a critical role in the AI evolution. This will include going beyond the already familiar LLMs such as GPT.

Furthermore, Alan Jacobson (chief data and analytics officer at Alteryx) believes that 2025 will see the rise of Gen AI agents used to solve problems. This is an approach that is made possible by reducing costs and improving the performance and speed of LLMs. Frameworks for orchestrating Agentic AI work are expected to emerge. Notably, a large percentage of use cases are expected to start to employ this approach.

