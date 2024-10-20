Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Promising Tech Stock Right Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Promising Tech Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other promising tech stocks.

NASDAQ is Poised for Long-Term Returns

Big tech is expected to outperform in the coming months. On October 2, Ari Wald, Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to discuss his market thesis and explain why investors must consider high-growth companies.

Wald highlights that market breadth is expected to remain high supporting extended highs throughout the end of 2024. In addition to that, he expects the bull cycle to remain intact and believes the trend will continue in 2025. During the late summer, the market saw a change in the high beta versus low volatility ratio stocks. It was seen that high-beta stocks could not keep up with high dividend-paying and lower-volatility names.

Given the rotational nature of the market, Wald expects higher beta names to make a strong comeback and reclaim their leadership position. Wald suggests that investors should consider investing in higher growth companies, as the Nasdaq and Russel 100 are expected to lead again. Trends show that the mag seven is growing and climbing, as the market conditions continue to settle.

Viewing Tech Stocks on Valuations Alone is Wrong, Strategist Says

Technology stocks have more room to run. On October 14, Malcolm Ethridge, Capital Area Planning Group managing partner, appeared in an interview on CNBC where he discussed the technology market outlook and revealed his favorite picks.

Ethridge suggests that judging stocks based on their valuations alone is a big mistake, especially in the current market cycle which is heavily influenced by the AI boom. Looking at the broader perspective, he believes there are a lot of positive opportunities among the magnificent seven and outside of it.

He adds that companies among the mega tech have been pouring billions into generating large language models and the likes of it. He also suggests that most of this technology is yet to be understood and therefore the true value we can derive from these technologies is yet to come. These companies also have a lot of intrinsic value and there is more to be realized soon.

Now that we have studied the technology market outlook, let's take a look at the most promising tech stocks according to hedge funds. You can also read our piece on the most promising AI stocks according to analysts.

Our Methodology

To come up with the most promising technology stocks according to hedge funds, we sifted through multiple ETFs, our own rankings, and similar rankings on the internet. We then ranked the most promising tech stocks based on the hedge fund sentiment as of Q2 2024.

A close up of a complex looking PCB board with several intergrated semiconductor parts.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 124

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) ranks seventh on our list of the most promising technology stocks according to hedge funds. The semiconductor and IT company produces accelerators that are capable of managing complex AI workloads. These accelerators have high bandwidth memory and a huge memory density.

Previously in July, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) announced the launch of an AI-backed smart parking solution that improves vehicle license plate recognition accuracy, parking spot vacancy detection, and accident detection. On October 10, the company launched new processors able to power the next generation of commercial PCs. On the same day, the company launched high-performance computing solutions to keep up with the AI computing era.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company generated $5.8 billion in revenue, up by 9% year-over-year. Most of the revenue came from revenue growth in data center and client segments. During the same quarter, net income grew by a staggering 881% year-over-year.

Overall, the company is leading the AI and technology wave with its advanced accelerators and processors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) expects to deliver strong results in the second half of the year due to advances in AI.

Columbia Threadneedle Global Technology Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) lagged the market after the company reported earnings results that, while generally strong, left the market wanting more. The company reported AI revenue of ~$600 million and increased its forward-looking outlook for AI revenue growth, but shares took a breather, as results missed elevated expectations after the stock’s strong performance. Despite the stock’s underperformance during the quarter, the company’s AI story remains very much intact. The growth outlook for the company is supported by better cloud demand, enterprise recovery and continued share gains ahead of the company’s new AI product launch."

Overall AMD ranks 7th on our list of the most promising tech stocks according to hedge funds.

