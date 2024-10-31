Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Institutional Investors Are Shorting This Semiconductor Stock Now
We recently compiled a list of the Jefferies' Top Crowded Semiconductor Short Positions: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other semiconductor stocks.
With the third quarter earnings season with us, the semiconductor industry continues to be filled with surprises. 2023 and the better part of 2024 have seen investors remain bullish about chips due to the increased market size resulting from artificial intelligence. Yet--at the same time--the pipers of Wall Street have also been wary of over-investing in artificial intelligence and the state of the broader chip manufacturing industry apart from the fortunes of the AI industry.
For the latter front, October has been quite eventful. It once again reminded us that even the firms closest to a monopoly these days aren't immune from either macroeconomic headwinds or from worried investors. It saw the shares of the most important company in the semiconductor industry tank by a stunning 21.64% in just two days after a rather interesting set of events.
This stock ranked 8th on our recent list of AI stocks that were trending in the news and this was unsurprising. It was due to report its earnings on October 16th, but the report ended up leaking a day earlier. Earnings leaks are a serious matter, and even more so for this firm since its business provides investors with early insight into the affairs of the semiconductor industry ahead of an earnings cycle for other firms.
The leaked earnings saw the firm guide its 2025 net sales at a midpoint of €32.5 billion as it warned that the weakness in the semiconductor industry "is expected to continue in 2025, which is leading to customer cautiousness." Since its machines are booked months in advance, the firm has a greater insight into its future cash flows than others, and investors were further spooked by its bookings. The bookings sat at €2.6 billion as of the third quarter, for a wide miss over midpoint analyst estimates of €5 billion.
Consequently, investors weren't impressed. The day that the earnings report leaked, the shares dropped by 16% for their biggest one-day drop in more than two decades. They continued their downward spiral the following day to close 6.42% lower and extend the two-day cumulative drop to 21.64%. While these drops might seem to be a bit too much since after all, you don't see multi-decade records get broken every day, they stem from the uncertainty that investors have to contend with when analyzing complex industries such as semiconductor fabrication.
Broadly speaking, the semiconductor industry is divided into three tiers. Starting from the top, firms like GPU and CPU designers are responsible for selling products to consumers and businesses. The second tier is made of manufacturers which produce the chips and the third is made of firms that provide the manufacturing equipment. Consequently, the fact that the chip manufacturing equipment provider's downbeat revenue guidance wiped off billions of dollars of capital from the semiconductor industry was unsurprising.
As per Bloomberg, following the bookings miss and lower guidance, US-listed chip stocks, and Asian stocks bled a collective $420 billion in value. Michael Roeg, an analyst at investment bank Petercam Degroof provided more color into the drop. After the release, he shared that sales trends at the world's largest contract chip manufacturer "are a misleading indicator for the overall health of the semiconductor industry." This is because the firm "has been spending rather low capex numbers so far this year, and they may do so again next year because their overall (plant) utilization is not as good as their sales numbers suggest."
Utilization refers to the percentage of time that expensive chip machines are running and producing chips and fabs prefer to have high rates since it decreases the time it takes for them to recuperate their investment. Low capital expenditure affects utilization since if utilization is low then chip manufacturers do not feel the need to spend heavily for new machines. In sum, these trends mean that semiconductor spending at the bottom tier of the industry remains muted unless demand picks up and utilization grows.
Shifting gears, the top tier of the industry is divided into several categories. One category includes firms like Wall Street's favorite AI stock, the GPU designer whose shares are up 198% year-to-date. Due to the market's rush into AI, while investors have been kind to this firm, they have been far more prudent for others. One such firm is responsible for manufacturing silicon carbide chips that are used for power management by electric vehicles. Since the demand for EV vehicles has slowed, leading to the shares of Elon Musk's car company losing 12.3% year to date, the shares of this firm haven't done well either. They are down 18.3% year to date, and if you're interested in knowing more about this stock, we've included it in today's list.
This overall bifurcation in the semiconductor industry hasn't skipped the attention of institutional investors. According to Jefferies' October Trading Positioning Survey, the percentage of investors overweight on semiconductor stocks was 42%, a strong 18-point drop over July's figures. The funds that were underweight on these stocks grew by five points from July to sit at 16%, so let's take a look at the stocks that they have shorted.
Our Methodology
To make our list of Jefferies' top overcrowded semiconductor short positions, we ranked the top ten crowded short positions from the latest Trading Positioning Survey by their shares short as a percentage of outstanding shares.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q2 2024: 108
Shares Short % Of Outstanding: 2.76%
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a semiconductor design company. The firm designs and sells CPUs and GPUs for a variety of use cases. These include personal computers, gaming consoles, data centers, and AI use cases. This makes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) the only firm in the world that simultaneously competes with both NVIDIA and Intel. The firm has benefited from Intel's struggles and leverages product design along with TSMC's manufacturing technologies to gain market share over the larger firm. Additionally, in a price-constrained environment, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) benefits because of its affordability, and its smaller size also easily captures market share. The firm has been making aggressive investments in AI recently through multiple acquisitions that are aimed at bolstering its position in the data center industry. However, these acquisitions come at a cost and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been debt-stressed until very recently so future leverage might create a headwind.
Baron Funds mentioned Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:
"Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global fabless semiconductor company focusing on high performance computing technology, software, and products including CPUs, 9 GPUs, FPGAs, 10 and others. Shares of AMD remain volatile, and after a strong run earlier in the year, the stock fell during the quarter as investors continue to wrestle with AMD’s competitive positioning in the AI compute market relative to NVIDIA, who continues to strengthen its full-system solution offerings at a rapid pace. AMD also updated its MI300 GPU chip revenue expectations for the full year to “greater than $4 billion” vs. prior $3.5 billion, which disappointed the market a bit relative to high expectations. Over the long-term, we believe AMD, with its unique chiplet-based architecture and open-source software ecosystem, will play a meaningful role in the rapidly growing AI compute market, where customers don’t want to be locked into a single vendor and AMD offers a compelling total-cost-of-ownership proposition, especially in inferencing workloads. Simultaneously, we believe AMD will continue to take share from Intel within traditional data center CPUs, which, while now a slower growth market, is likely to see a near-term refresh as data centers look for ways to improve energy efficiency and optimize existing footprints."
Overall AMD ranks 5th on Jefferies' list of the top semiconductor stocks institutional investors are shorting. While we acknowledge the potential of AMD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AMD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
