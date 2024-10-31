Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Institutional Investors Are Shorting This Semiconductor Stock Now

We recently compiled a list of the Jefferies' Top Crowded Semiconductor Short Positions: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other semiconductor stocks.

With the third quarter earnings season with us, the semiconductor industry continues to be filled with surprises. 2023 and the better part of 2024 have seen investors remain bullish about chips due to the increased market size resulting from artificial intelligence. Yet--at the same time--the pipers of Wall Street have also been wary of over-investing in artificial intelligence and the state of the broader chip manufacturing industry apart from the fortunes of the AI industry.

For the latter front, October has been quite eventful. It once again reminded us that even the firms closest to a monopoly these days aren't immune from either macroeconomic headwinds or from worried investors. It saw the shares of the most important company in the semiconductor industry tank by a stunning 21.64% in just two days after a rather interesting set of events.

This stock ranked 8th on our recent list of AI stocks that were trending in the news and this was unsurprising. It was due to report its earnings on October 16th, but the report ended up leaking a day earlier. Earnings leaks are a serious matter, and even more so for this firm since its business provides investors with early insight into the affairs of the semiconductor industry ahead of an earnings cycle for other firms.

The leaked earnings saw the firm guide its 2025 net sales at a midpoint of €32.5 billion as it warned that the weakness in the semiconductor industry "is expected to continue in 2025, which is leading to customer cautiousness." Since its machines are booked months in advance, the firm has a greater insight into its future cash flows than others, and investors were further spooked by its bookings. The bookings sat at €2.6 billion as of the third quarter, for a wide miss over midpoint analyst estimates of €5 billion.

Consequently, investors weren't impressed. The day that the earnings report leaked, the shares dropped by 16% for their biggest one-day drop in more than two decades. They continued their downward spiral the following day to close 6.42% lower and extend the two-day cumulative drop to 21.64%. While these drops might seem to be a bit too much since after all, you don't see multi-decade records get broken every day, they stem from the uncertainty that investors have to contend with when analyzing complex industries such as semiconductor fabrication.

