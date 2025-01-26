Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) The Best Stock To Buy In Falling Markets Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Stocks to Buy in Falling Markets Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other stocks.
Even though the year 2024 was not kind to certain sectors within the US economy, the broader outlook for the stock market heading into the new year was more than rosy. Investment banks generally anticipated moderate economic growth for the US in 2025. For example, Deutsche Bank forecasts a growth rate of approximately 2%, noting that 2025 will not be a year of rapid GDP growth. Meanwhile, JP Morgan's Global Investment Strategy team emphasized a foundation of strength stemming from 2024's robust market returns. They highlighted themes such as easing global policies and rising capital investment as key drivers for the coming year. Their report, Outlook 2025: Building on Strength, suggested that the US economy was well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable conditions.
However, inflation remained a focal point in economic discussions. Top economic experts project that inflation rates will decelerate in 2025, approaching the Federal Reserve's 2% target by the second half of the year. This outlook suggests a stabilization of price levels, which could influence monetary policy decisions. US Bank Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino offered insights into the Federal Reserve's anticipated actions. She predicted that the Fed would implement two interest rate cuts in 2025, citing continued economic strength. Bovino also noted that proposed tariffs and tax cuts by the new administration could exert additional inflationary pressures, potentially complicating the Fed's policy decisions.
The fiscal policies of the new administration are expected to play a significant role in shaping the economic landscape. Bank of America analysts Claudio Irigoyen and Aditya Bhave discussed the interplay between US policy changes and the global economy. They anticipated that fiscal policy would be expansionary through tax cuts and acknowledged that proposed tariff increases could have a modest impact on consumer price inflation. Their analysis underscored the importance of balancing growth initiatives with inflation control. In terms of sector performance, Standard Chartered Bank expressed optimism about equities and commodities. Entering 2025, the bank was overweight in equities and gold, citing a resilient global economy with a projected GDP growth of 3%.
To make our list of the best stocks in falling markets, we first made a list of stocks that have lost 15% or more over the past 12 months and are in the telecommunications, technology, or software infrastructure industries. Then, we picked the stocks that had the highest number of hedge fund investors in Q3 2024 courtesy of Insider Monkey’s database of hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 107
Decline in Share Price Over Past 12 Months: 30.4%
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) operates as a semiconductor manufacturer. This company presents a solid investment opportunity, supported by the following points. To begin, as per the report for the third quarter of 2024, revenue was $6.8 billion, gross margin of 50%, operating income of $724 million, net income of $771 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47, which reflects positive financial growth and its overall profit after accounting for all expenses, taxes, and other factors. Secondly, the company’s strategic partnership with Fujitsu aims to develop a more sustainable computing infrastructure intended to accelerate open-source AI initiatives. Lastly, the company plans to acquire ZT Systems to deliver leadership AI training and inferencing solutions based on innovating across silicon, software and systems.
Overall AMD ranks 2nd on our list of the stocks to buy in falling markets now. While we acknowledge the potential of AMD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a stock that is more promising than AMD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.