Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) The Best Stock To Buy In Falling Markets Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Stocks to Buy in Falling Markets Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other stocks.

Even though the year 2024 was not kind to certain sectors within the US economy, the broader outlook for the stock market heading into the new year was more than rosy. Investment banks generally anticipated moderate economic growth for the US in 2025. For example, Deutsche Bank forecasts a growth rate of approximately 2%, noting that 2025 will not be a year of rapid GDP growth. Meanwhile, JP Morgan's Global Investment Strategy team emphasized a foundation of strength stemming from 2024's robust market returns. They highlighted themes such as easing global policies and rising capital investment as key drivers for the coming year. Their report, Outlook 2025: Building on Strength, suggested that the US economy was well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable conditions.

However, inflation remained a focal point in economic discussions. Top economic experts project that inflation rates will decelerate in 2025, approaching the Federal Reserve's 2% target by the second half of the year. This outlook suggests a stabilization of price levels, which could influence monetary policy decisions. US Bank Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino offered insights into the Federal Reserve's anticipated actions. She predicted that the Fed would implement two interest rate cuts in 2025, citing continued economic strength. Bovino also noted that proposed tariffs and tax cuts by the new administration could exert additional inflationary pressures, potentially complicating the Fed's policy decisions.

The fiscal policies of the new administration are expected to play a significant role in shaping the economic landscape. Bank of America analysts Claudio Irigoyen and Aditya Bhave discussed the interplay between US policy changes and the global economy. They anticipated that fiscal policy would be expansionary through tax cuts and acknowledged that proposed tariff increases could have a modest impact on consumer price inflation. Their analysis underscored the importance of balancing growth initiatives with inflation control. In terms of sector performance, Standard Chartered Bank expressed optimism about equities and commodities. Entering 2025, the bank was overweight in equities and gold, citing a resilient global economy with a projected GDP growth of 3%.

