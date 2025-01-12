Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Among the Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2025?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stands against the other growth stocks.

The Future of Rate Cuts in 2025

The latest data from the job market in the United States came out on Friday and that has made the future of rate cuts even more uncertain. Lauren Sanfilippo, senior investment strategist at Bank of America, joined Market Domination on Yahoo Finance to discuss her market thesis and how the easing cycle is expected to play out in 2025.

Sanfilippo believes that the market has been basing its decisions on the easing cycle, but the job data, which has been particularly good, has allowed investors to pivot their investment approach away from rate cuts. She added that she is not looking at more rate cuts this year and is expecting a hike amid inflation concerns. She suggested that the market must not overreact to one piece of data and wait for more data to come out before any decisions are made.

Speaking of the commencement of the easing cycle, Sanfilippo believes the Fed was in the right to start the much-awaited easing cycle. However, she did share her concerns about the 100 basis point rate cut being executed over a very short time. She added that while the job market is in good shape and inflation is not that much of a problem yet, the stock market's performance may also be influenced because of yields and how stocks are "thinking about yields." She also suggested that previously stocks have been very tolerant of higher yields, and is interested to see how it changes going forward.

Sanfilippo also shared her views on inflation and emphasized the importance of viewing the bigger picture more holistically. She added there is a much larger widening opportunity in the market but is waiting to see how the Q4 2024 earnings pan out.

The market may be uncertain, however, some stocks in the market have a promising outlook making them a solid buy. These stocks have been pouring into solid growth opportunities and are popular among analysts and investors.

Our Methodology

We used Finviz to look for companies operating in growth sectors such as technology, financials (fintech), biotech, and communication services. We only focused on companies with a market cap of at least $2 billion and that gained more than 50% over the past 2 quarters. We then examined the analyst upside surrounding 25 stocks and picked the 12 stocks with the highest upside as of January 10, 2025. We have also included the hedge fund sentiment around each stock.

Story Continues