Is Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (AFCG) the Best Marijuana Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

The United States of America is the country that consumes the most weed in the world.

The United States of America is the country that consumes the most weed in the world. As we mentioned in our article – 30 Cities with the Highest Weed Consumption in the US – the American legal cannabis industry fared well in 2023 as legal sales across the 38 states that allow some form of regulated marijuana reached $28.8 billion, a 10.3% increase from the previous year. After an eventful 2024, the industry is expected to flourish even further. According to a report from the wholesale marketplace LeafLink, retail sales of cannabis reached a record $2.8 billion in October 2024, up 6.2% from last year. The data revealed that America’s total retail cannabis sales for this year are expected to be in the proximity of $32.6 billion.

The US legal weed industry also added 22,952 new jobs last year – a sign that the national business climate has somewhat stabilized following the turmoil of the previous two years. According to the 2024 Vangst Jobs Report, there were over 440,445 jobs supported by legal cannabis nationwide as of early 2024, an increase of 5.4% from 2023.

Perhaps this year’s most positive news for the country’s legal cannabis sector came in April, when the Drug Enforcement Agency announced that it would act on the Biden administration’s call to reclassify marijuana from a ‘Schedule I’ drug, which includes heroin and LSD, to a less tightly regulated ‘Schedule III’ drug, which includes ketamine and some anabolic steroids. The decision marked a major policy shift by the federal government and while it would neither make the substance legal nor decriminalize it on a federal level, it would loosen quite a few restrictions around it and add fresh arguments for supporters of ballot measures seeking to legalize cannabis in states where it is still illegal. The process is lengthy and complex and will stretch well into the next year, but as the DEA finalizes its review, stakeholders from across the industry are closely monitoring developments.

Another encouraging development came in the form of a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump, in which he expressed support for a recreational cannabis legalization ballot initiative in his home state of Florida. He also backed up the marijuana industry’s access to the banking system and the ongoing federal cannabis rescheduling process. Whether this support will actually translate into action when Trump takes office for his second term remains to be seen.

