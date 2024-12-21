Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) on Substack by Stock Analysis Compilation. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on AAP. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)'s share was trading at $41.96 as of Dec 19th. AAP’s trailing and forward P/E were 53.11 and 27.10 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

Copyright: urfingus / 123RF Stock Photo

Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) represents a promising turnaround story in the automotive parts retail and distribution industry. Historically, the company lagged behind competitors such as O’Reilly (ORLY) and AutoZone (AZO) due to inefficiencies in its operations and supply chain under previous management. However, the appointment of Shane O’Kelly as CEO in August 2023 marks a pivotal moment in AAP’s trajectory. O’Kelly, known for his leadership at HD Supply, a successful building products distributor acquired by Home Depot, brings critical expertise to AAP’s efforts to overhaul its inventory management and supply chain processes.

Adding to this strategic shift, AAP has strengthened its Board with seasoned leaders, including Tom Seboldt from O’Reilly, Gregory Smith, who has held key roles at Goodyear and Walmart, and Brett Windom, former CEO of Pep Boys. This depth of experience aligns well with the company’s focus on rebuilding its business fundamentals. A significant step in this direction was the $1.5 billion sale of its WorldPac subsidiary, announced during its Q2 2024 earnings call, which has provided the financial flexibility to support its transformation.

Currently, AAP operates with near-zero margins as it invests heavily in restructuring. However, the company’s valuation, at roughly 30% of sales, reflects a deeply discounted price, suggesting significant upside potential if operating margins return to the high single-digit levels achieved as recently as 2022. While the turnaround is expected to take years, the company’s renewed focus on operational efficiency, bolstered by a capable leadership team and improved financial positioning, sets the stage for long-term growth. AAP’s market position, combined with its ongoing transformation, offers a compelling case for investors seeking to capitalize on the potential recovery of a historically underperforming but strategically important business in the auto parts sector.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is not on our list of the 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 37 hedge fund portfolios held AAP at the end of the third quarter which was 39 in the previous quarter. While we acknowledge the risk and potential of AAP as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AAP but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.