Aduro, AtkinsRealis, Brookfield at 52-Week Highs on News

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (C.ACT) hit a new 52-week high of $9.10 Thursday. Aduro announced its participation at the Advanced Recycling Conference 2024 in Cologne, Germany next week.

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL) hit a new 52-week high of $9.10 Thursday. Atkins announced third-quarter revenue totaled $2.3 billion, an increase of 15.0%. Adjusted EBITDA from PS&PM) increased by 38.4% to $233.2 million.

Brookfield Corporation (T.BN) hit a new 52-week high of $81.27 Thursday. Brookfield announced record financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total consolidated net income was $1.5 billion in the quarter and $4.9 billion for the last twelve months. Distributable earnings before realizations were a record $1.3 billion ($0.80/share) for the quarter and $4.6 billion ($2.90/share) for the last twelve months.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (C.BTC) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Thursday. Bluesky wishes to confirm that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

CI Financial Corp. (T.CIX) hit a new 52-week high of $24.46 Thursday. CI revealed third-quarter EBITDA of $124.8 million, record adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders of $270.5 million. EBITDA per share of $0.85 and record adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders per share of $1.85.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) hit a new 52-week high of $3.53 Thursday. Ceres today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Gross profit for the quarter was $7.0 million compared to $14.2 million in the previous year. Net Income for the quarter was $1.8 million, compared to $6.2 million in the same quarter in the previous year.

Medical Facilities Corporation (T.DR) hit a new 52-week high of $15.87 Thursday. Medical Facilities announced that one of MFC's specialty surgical hospitals, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, LLP, located in Rapid City, SD , has entered into a definitive agreement to sell BHSH to Sanford Health.

Air Canada (T.AC) hit a new 52-week high of $23.85 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (T.AD.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $19.24 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Apex Critical Metals Corp (C.APXC) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Aecon Group Inc. (T.ARE) hit a new 52-week high of $29.14 Thursday. No news stories available today.