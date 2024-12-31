Adslot Insiders Added AU$3.82m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Adslot Limited (ASX:ADS) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Adslot

Adslot Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Geoffrey Dixon bought AU$3.6m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0077 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.001 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Adslot insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.0057. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:ADS Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2024

Adslot is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of under-the-radar companies with insider buying.

Adslot Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Adslot insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that insider Geoffrey Dixon paid AU$3.6m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Adslot

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 38% of Adslot shares, worth about AU$1.9m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adslot Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Adslot shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Adslot and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story Continues