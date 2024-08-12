Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) 13% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) share price is 86% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. The 2.7% share price rise over the last year is decent, but not great.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Adobe managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Adobe shareholders are up 2.7% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 13% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Adobe is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

