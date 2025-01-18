Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Why Should You Buy This Growth Stock For The Next 5 Years?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next 5 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stands against the other growth stocks.
Kevin Mahn, President & CIO at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, recently appeared on CNBC on January 6 to discuss the current market momentum and emphasize the need for investors to be selective in 2025 to find growth opportunities. He highlighted that while the MAG7 have led the market recently, their leadership may not continue. Mahn referenced historical data, noting that since 1950, there have been nine instances where the market rallied by 20% or more, with the market rising in eight of those cases. However, he pointed out that gains in the following year averaged only 3.6%, indicating a need for careful selection. He also acknowledged recent market trends, including a decline in the S&P 500's performance and a potential shift in investor sentiment following events like the Santa Claus Rally.
He predicted a path of lower interest rates, expecting 50 basis points of cuts this year instead of the previously anticipated 100 basis points. Mahn suggested that this environment would create favorable conditions for stocks and bonds but urged investors to diversify beyond mega-cap tech stocks into sectors like biotech and aerospace. Earlier on January 3 as well, Mahn noted that after two consecutive years of gains, a third year of strong performance appears unlikely. He remarked that it seems the Grinch got in the way of the Santa Claus rally this year.
He also addressed concerns from investors tempted to time the market or sell their holdings. He warned against trying to time the market, describing it as often futile. Instead, he advocated for rebalancing portfolios to align with long-term goals and risk tolerance. He suggested that the economic landscape is changing, with lower interest rates and stagnant economic growth expected moving forward. Mahn advised investors to take profits from sectors that previously led the market and consider reallocating those funds into different areas poised for future growth. He highlighted biotech as a promising sector, noting bipartisan agreement on the need to lower drug prices. This shift could lead large-cap pharmaceutical companies to seek new revenue sources, making smaller biotech firms attractive.
Methodology
We first sifted through online rankings, and internet lists to compile a list of the top growth stocks to buy for the next 5 years. We then selected the stocks with high 5-year revenue growth and high analysts' upside potential. From those we picked 15 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 123
5-Year Revenue CAGR: 14.00%
Upside Potential as of January 15: 49.00%
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a software company that is known for its creative products including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Acrobat, and Premiere Pro. It has made strides with its Firefly GenAI technology and has been integrating AI capabilities across its Creative, Document, and Experience Clouds. This move aims to enhance user productivity and expand product offerings.
Earlier on 20 November 2024, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss gave a Buy rating on the shares of the company with a price target of $660.00. However, investors expressed concerns about the potential delayed returns from the company’s investments in AI-powered software applications. For this reason, its stock declined following a 2025 revenue forecast of $23.3 to $23.55 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $23.77 billion. Still, Constellation Research’s Ray Wang remains optimistic about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in 2025, due to the company’s strong position as an AI derivative.
The company launched several AI models in 2024, including Firefly, which powers advanced GenAI capabilities for images, vectors, designs, and videos within core applications like Photoshop and Premiere Pro. AI-driven creativity contributed to record FY2024 revenue of $21.51 billion, an 11% year-over-year increase. Since its March 2023 beta release, Firefly has generated over 13 billion images.
Polen Focus Growth Strategy increased its holdings in the company, anticipating revenue growth which it expects Firefly to deliver. Here’s what it stated in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“We added to several existing positions in the quarter including Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), Workday, Shopify, MSCI, and Paycom Software. We feel Adobe is poised for re-accelerating revenue and earnings growth partially due to the monetization of its Firefly GenAI product embedded in its creative software.”
Overall ADBE ranks 4th on our list of the best growth stocks to buy for the next 5 years. As we acknowledge the growth potential of ADBE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold great promise for delivering high returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ADBE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
