Adobe Inc. (ADBE) – AI Stock to Watch Amid US-China AI War

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI Stocks to Watch Amid US-China AI War. In this article we are going to look at where Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stands against other top AI stocks to watch amid US-China AI war.

The US supremacy in artificial intelligence is at risk more than ever. That’s the harsh reality in the aftermath of Chinese intelligence startup DeepSeek unveiling low-cost AI models. Concerns that China is slowly beating the US come as a surprise, given that the two nations have been entangled in a fierce battle in the AI race.

The US has been the most aggressive in derailing China’s AI ambitions. Washington has already passed and implemented stringent regulations prohibiting US companies from trading, let alone selling advanced chips and equipment that would accelerate China’s AI development.

“[DeepSeek’s] algorithmic innovations remind us that China and the US are neck and neck and that our technological edge isn’t guaranteed, pushing our industry to make AI more efficient,” says Eric Schmidt, the former chief executive and chair of Google. “To get to AGI first, we’ll need to continue to invest in talent, support our vibrant open-source ecosystem, and ensure we out-innovate, not just outspend, our competitors.”

The innovation from DeepSeek has two ramifications for the technology sector. First of all, like ChatGPT in 2022, it is likely to hasten AI’s commercial development and adoption. By appearing to demonstrate that creating sophisticated AI models does not necessitate enormous amounts of infrastructure and, consequently, capital, it also poses a threat to shatter the investment tenets that have supported the US stock market as a whole.

Even as China and the US battle it out in the artificial arms race, other superpowers are also putting their house in order as they look to tap the massive opportunities around AI. India is one country that has also set sights on revolutionary technology that has the potential to impact various industries, from healthcare to defense, cybersecurity and the auto industry.

India has already engaged OpenAI, which looks to be at the forefront of creating a full AI stack.

“Had a super cool discussion with @same on our strategy of creating the entire AI stack – GPUs, model, and apps. Willing to collaborate with India on all three,” Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already approved the establishment of three Centers of Excellence (Coe’s) in AI for education. With a Rs. 500 crore budget, the project intends to advance AI research and its application in the nation’s educational system. As India seeks to increase its competitiveness in the field of artificial intelligence, the new AI Centers of Excellence will focus on cutting-edge research and the creation of AI learning resources.

Story Continues