Adobe Inc. (ADBE) – AI Stock to Watch Amid US-China AI War

The US supremacy in artificial intelligence is at risk more than ever. That’s the harsh reality in the aftermath of Chinese intelligence startup DeepSeek unveiling low-cost AI models. Concerns that China is slowly beating the US come as a surprise, given that the two nations have been entangled in a fierce battle in the AI race.
The US has been the most aggressive in derailing China’s AI ambitions. Washington has already passed and implemented stringent regulations prohibiting US companies from trading, let alone selling advanced chips and equipment that would accelerate China’s AI development.
“[DeepSeek’s] algorithmic innovations remind us that China and the US are neck and neck and that our technological edge isn’t guaranteed, pushing our industry to make AI more efficient,” says Eric Schmidt, the former chief executive and chair of Google. “To get to AGI first, we’ll need to continue to invest in talent, support our vibrant open-source ecosystem, and ensure we out-innovate, not just outspend, our competitors.”
The innovation from DeepSeek has two ramifications for the technology sector. First of all, like ChatGPT in 2022, it is likely to hasten AI’s commercial development and adoption. By appearing to demonstrate that creating sophisticated AI models does not necessitate enormous amounts of infrastructure and, consequently, capital, it also poses a threat to shatter the investment tenets that have supported the US stock market as a whole.
Even as China and the US battle it out in the artificial arms race, other superpowers are also putting their house in order as they look to tap the massive opportunities around AI. India is one country that has also set sights on revolutionary technology that has the potential to impact various industries, from healthcare to defense, cybersecurity and the auto industry.
India has already engaged OpenAI, which looks to be at the forefront of creating a full AI stack.
“Had a super cool discussion with @same on our strategy of creating the entire AI stack – GPUs, model, and apps. Willing to collaborate with India on all three,” Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X.
India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already approved the establishment of three Centers of Excellence (Coe’s) in AI for education. With a Rs. 500 crore budget, the project intends to advance AI research and its application in the nation’s educational system. As India seeks to increase its competitiveness in the field of artificial intelligence, the new AI Centers of Excellence will focus on cutting-edge research and the creation of AI learning resources.
Within six months, the nation is also anticipated to introduce its own reasonably priced, safe, and indigenous AI model. The India AI mission is now closer to adapting native AI solutions for the domestic context using Indian languages, supported by a state-of-the-art shared computing facility.
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 123
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a software infrastructure company integrating AI features into software solutions to enhance how people and businesses create, publish, and promote content. Likewise, its efforts have received a significant boost on Dentsu, confirming on February 3rd that it will integrate its generative AI offerings into its agency network as new offerings.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) GenStudio dentsu+ is the new offering that combines Adobe GenStudio, a content supply chain solution, with Dentsu’s data and identity platform Merkury. The integration will offer a way for marketers to target millions of people as part of their marketing campaigns. With greater efficiency, marketers will also reach and engage with their target markets at a personalized level and at scale. Likewise, brands will no longer have disparate systems and data as all can be done in one place with integration.
Overall, ADBE ranks 2nd on our list of top AI stocks to watch amid US-China AI war. While we acknowledge the potential of ADBE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ADBE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
