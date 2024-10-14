Adobe Debuts Genstudio for Marketers and AI Updates, Stock Rises 2%

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2024 Tech behemoth Adobe (ADBE: Financial) unveiled upwards of 100 new features across its Creative Cloud suite and multiple new updates to its AI-powered apps at its Adobe MAX event in Miami. The San Jose-based creative platform introduced various capabilities driven by Adobe Firefly, its novel generative AI platform.

The highlight of the announcements was that its Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing will be generally available to users. The unique generative AI tool designed for brands helps streamline advertising and marketing campaigns efficiently. Moreover, the enterprise-focused application allows a variety of brands to build paid social ads, banners, display ads, and marketing emails using pre-approved, on-brand content through an all-encompassing self-service platform.

Following the reveal, the stock is up 2% following the announcements, underscoring investor optimism surrounding the company's growing AI offerings. Moreover, Adobe continues to integrate AI into its product lineup, building on the creativity and productivity of its users. The new features highlight the company's commitment to driving innovation within the creative space and offering brands more efficient tools to reach their audiences.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

