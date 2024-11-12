Is Adobe (ADBE) Poised for Re-Accelerating Revenue And Earnings Growth?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The market turned volatile in the third quarter. In the third quarter, the fund returned 3.21% (gross) and 2.99% (net) compared to 3.19% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and 5.89% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Polen Focus Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a diversified software company that operates through Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The one-month return of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was -0.70%, and its shares lost 16.52% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 11, 2024, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock closed at $504.48 per share with a market capitalization of $222.072 billion.

Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"We added to several existing positions in the quarter including Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), Workday, Shopify, MSCI, and Paycom Software. We feel Adobe is poised for re-accelerating revenue and earnings growth partially due to the monetization of its Firefly GenAI product embedded in its creative software."

A team of engineers and scientists collaborating at a workstation surrounded by their applications and solutions.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is in 20th position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 107 hedge fund portfolios held Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) at the end of the second quarter which was 108 in the previous quarter. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported an exceptional third quarter, with a 11% year-over-year revenue increase reaching $5.41 billion. While we acknowledge the potential of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

In another article, we discussed Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and shared the list of best video conferencing stocks to buy according to analysts. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the top relative contributors to the performance of Polen Global Growth Strategy in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.