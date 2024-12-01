ADM Hamburg (FRA:OEL) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ADM Hamburg's (FRA:OEL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ADM Hamburg, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = €13m ÷ (€199m - €25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, ADM Hamburg has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 13%.

DB:OEL Return on Capital Employed December 1st 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how ADM Hamburg has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of ADM Hamburg's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is ADM Hamburg's ROCE Trending?

ADM Hamburg is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 25% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, ADM Hamburg has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing ADM Hamburg that you might find interesting.

