Adler Group SA (ADPPF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Disposals and Financial ...

  • Net Cash Proceeds from BCP Disposal: EUR219 million.

  • Like-for-Like Rental Growth: 4.1% year-on-year.

  • Average In-Place Rent: EUR7.71 per square meter per month.

  • Operational Vacancy Rate: 1.7%.

  • Net Rental Income: Decreased by 3% to EUR155 million for the first nine months of 2024.

  • Adjusted Rental EBITDA: EUR86 million for the first nine months of 2024.

  • Adjusted Total EBITDA: EUR53 million for the first nine months of 2024.

  • FFO 1 from Rental Activities: Negative EUR88 million.

  • Total Equity: Approximately EUR2.2 billion.

  • Loan-to-Value (LTV): Decreased to 62.6% from 105.7%.

  • Cash Position: EUR363 million at the end of Q3 2024.

  • Gross Asset Value (GAV): EUR5.5 billion.

  • Total Nominal Interest-Bearing Debt: Reduced to approximately EUR4.7 billion.

  • Weighted Average Cost of Debt: Increased to 7.9%.

  • Average Maturity of Total Debt: Increased to 3.8 years.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

  • Adler Group SA (ADPPF) successfully disposed of a 62.8% stake in Brack Capital Properties, generating approximately EUR219 million in net cash proceeds, which is ahead of their business plan.

  • The company reported a strong like-for-like rental growth of 4.1% year-on-year, driven by indexation of current rental contracts and reletting activities.

  • Operational vacancy rate remained low at 1.7%, indicating high demand for their rental properties.

  • The group's total equity was significantly strengthened to approximately EUR2.2 billion following a comprehensive recapitalization.

  • Adler Group SA (ADPPF) extended all bank maturities due in 2024, leaving no outstanding maturities for the year, and is securing approvals for extending 2025 and 2026 loans.

Negative Points

  • Net rental income decreased by 3% to EUR155 million in the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to past portfolio sales.

  • FFO 1 from rental activities was negative at minus EUR88 million, driven by a substantial increase in interest expenses.

  • The weighted average cost of debt increased to 7.9% from 6.4% in the previous quarter, reflecting higher interest rates on new debt.

  • Despite the recapitalization, the company remains highly leveraged with an LTV of 62.6%, which is high compared to industry peers.

  • The financial performance was impacted by EUR147 million of non-cash effective PIK interest in the first nine months of 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break down the EUR100 million interest paid in the quarter, which seems high given the EUR1.6 billion bank debt? A: Thorsten Arsan, CFO, acknowledged the concern and suggested setting up a separate call to provide a detailed breakdown of the interest payments, as he needed to verify the numbers before providing a comprehensive response.

