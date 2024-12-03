Adler Group SA (ADPPF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Disposals and Financial ...

Net Cash Proceeds from BCP Disposal: EUR219 million.

Like-for-Like Rental Growth: 4.1% year-on-year.

Average In-Place Rent: EUR7.71 per square meter per month.

Operational Vacancy Rate: 1.7%.

Net Rental Income: Decreased by 3% to EUR155 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Adjusted Rental EBITDA: EUR86 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Adjusted Total EBITDA: EUR53 million for the first nine months of 2024.

FFO 1 from Rental Activities: Negative EUR88 million.

Total Equity: Approximately EUR2.2 billion.

Loan-to-Value (LTV): Decreased to 62.6% from 105.7%.

Cash Position: EUR363 million at the end of Q3 2024.

Gross Asset Value (GAV): EUR5.5 billion.

Total Nominal Interest-Bearing Debt: Reduced to approximately EUR4.7 billion.

Weighted Average Cost of Debt: Increased to 7.9%.

Average Maturity of Total Debt: Increased to 3.8 years.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Adler Group SA (ADPPF) successfully disposed of a 62.8% stake in Brack Capital Properties, generating approximately EUR219 million in net cash proceeds, which is ahead of their business plan.

The company reported a strong like-for-like rental growth of 4.1% year-on-year, driven by indexation of current rental contracts and reletting activities.

Operational vacancy rate remained low at 1.7%, indicating high demand for their rental properties.

The group's total equity was significantly strengthened to approximately EUR2.2 billion following a comprehensive recapitalization.

Adler Group SA (ADPPF) extended all bank maturities due in 2024, leaving no outstanding maturities for the year, and is securing approvals for extending 2025 and 2026 loans.

Negative Points

Net rental income decreased by 3% to EUR155 million in the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to past portfolio sales.

FFO 1 from rental activities was negative at minus EUR88 million, driven by a substantial increase in interest expenses.

The weighted average cost of debt increased to 7.9% from 6.4% in the previous quarter, reflecting higher interest rates on new debt.

Despite the recapitalization, the company remains highly leveraged with an LTV of 62.6%, which is high compared to industry peers.

The financial performance was impacted by EUR147 million of non-cash effective PIK interest in the first nine months of 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break down the EUR100 million interest paid in the quarter, which seems high given the EUR1.6 billion bank debt? A: Thorsten Arsan, CFO, acknowledged the concern and suggested setting up a separate call to provide a detailed breakdown of the interest payments, as he needed to verify the numbers before providing a comprehensive response.

Story Continues