adesso SE (ETR:ADN1) insiders have significant skin in the game with 49% ownership

If you want to know who really controls adesso SE (ETR:ADN1), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of adesso have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of adesso, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About adesso?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

adesso already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at adesso's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in adesso. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In adesso's case, its Top Key Executive, Volker Gruhn, is the largest shareholder, holding 27% of shares outstanding. With 16% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Rainer Rudolf and Ludwig Fresenius are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Rainer Rudolf is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

