Adecco Group AG Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Investors in Adecco Group AG (VTX:ADEN) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.8% to close at CHF34.46 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues were €5.7b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at €0.44, an impressive 26% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Adecco Group's 13 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be €23.9b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 29% to €2.36. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €24.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.43 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at CHF38.29, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Adecco Group at CHF46.95 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF30.47. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Adecco Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Adecco Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.4% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 1.2% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Adecco Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF38.29, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

