Addnode Group AB (FRA:AR7) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Rising ...

Organic Growth: 3% currency-adjusted organic growth in Q3 2024.

Gross Profit: Increased by 9% in Q3 2024.

EBITDA: Improved by 52% to SEK200 million in Q3 2024.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased by 181% to SEK0.73 in Q3 2024.

Rolling 12 Months EBITDA: Approximately SEK800 million.

Rolling 12 Months EPS: SEK2.83, up from SEK2.09 in 2023.

Net Sales by Geography: Sweden 27%, US 24%, UK 21%, Germany 11%, Other 17%.

Recurring Revenue: 74% of total revenue.

Design Management Division: Net sales increased by 5%, EBITDA increased to SEK118 million, EBITDA margin 10.6%.

Life Cycle Management Division: Net sales decreased by 3%, EBITDA SEK39 million, EBITDA margin 8.3%.

Process Management Division: Net sales increased by 3%, EBITDA SEK58 million, EBITDA margin 20.1%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Negative SEK6 million in Q3 2024; SEK426 million year-to-date September.

Net Debt: SEK1.1 billion.

Total Facility: SEK2.6 billion, with SEK1.1 billion unutilized as of September 30.

Return on Equity: Increased from over 11% in 2020 to over 17% in Q3 2024.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Addnode Group AB (FRA:AR7) reported a 52% improvement in EBITDA to SEK200 million, showcasing strong financial performance.

Earnings per share increased significantly by 181% to SEK0.73, indicating enhanced profitability.

The Design Management Division more than doubled its EBITDA due to organic growth and effective cost control.

The company completed six acquisitions in 2024, expanding its growth opportunities and market presence.

Recurring revenue forms a stable part of the business, now up to 74%, providing a reliable income stream.

Negative Points

The economic situation remains uncertain, affecting customer investment decisions and potentially impacting future growth.

The Life Cycle Management Division experienced a 3% decrease in net sales, with organic growth at minus 5% when adjusted for currency.

The transition to a new transaction model impacted net sales, with an estimated 25% increase if the previous model had been maintained.

The Process Management Division faced a tougher market with fewer tenders compared to last year, particularly in the public sector.

The company is dependent on the automotive industry, especially in Germany, which poses a risk if the sector faces downturns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have you seen any early signs of Symmetry's competitive advantage in the US after the transaction model change? A: Johan Andersson, CEO: It's early, but we see signs that our investment in complementary software and services is providing a competitive edge. The new agent model requires competitiveness through services and software rather than price, and we believe this will increase our advantage over time.

