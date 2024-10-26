GuruFocus.com

Addnode Group AB (FRA:AR7) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Rising ...

  • Organic Growth: 3% currency-adjusted organic growth in Q3 2024.

  • Gross Profit: Increased by 9% in Q3 2024.

  • EBITDA: Improved by 52% to SEK200 million in Q3 2024.

  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased by 181% to SEK0.73 in Q3 2024.

  • Rolling 12 Months EBITDA: Approximately SEK800 million.

  • Rolling 12 Months EPS: SEK2.83, up from SEK2.09 in 2023.

  • Net Sales by Geography: Sweden 27%, US 24%, UK 21%, Germany 11%, Other 17%.

  • Recurring Revenue: 74% of total revenue.

  • Design Management Division: Net sales increased by 5%, EBITDA increased to SEK118 million, EBITDA margin 10.6%.

  • Life Cycle Management Division: Net sales decreased by 3%, EBITDA SEK39 million, EBITDA margin 8.3%.

  • Process Management Division: Net sales increased by 3%, EBITDA SEK58 million, EBITDA margin 20.1%.

  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Negative SEK6 million in Q3 2024; SEK426 million year-to-date September.

  • Net Debt: SEK1.1 billion.

  • Total Facility: SEK2.6 billion, with SEK1.1 billion unutilized as of September 30.

  • Return on Equity: Increased from over 11% in 2020 to over 17% in Q3 2024.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Addnode Group AB (FRA:AR7) reported a 52% improvement in EBITDA to SEK200 million, showcasing strong financial performance.

  • Earnings per share increased significantly by 181% to SEK0.73, indicating enhanced profitability.

  • The Design Management Division more than doubled its EBITDA due to organic growth and effective cost control.

  • The company completed six acquisitions in 2024, expanding its growth opportunities and market presence.

  • Recurring revenue forms a stable part of the business, now up to 74%, providing a reliable income stream.

Negative Points

  • The economic situation remains uncertain, affecting customer investment decisions and potentially impacting future growth.

  • The Life Cycle Management Division experienced a 3% decrease in net sales, with organic growth at minus 5% when adjusted for currency.

  • The transition to a new transaction model impacted net sales, with an estimated 25% increase if the previous model had been maintained.

  • The Process Management Division faced a tougher market with fewer tenders compared to last year, particularly in the public sector.

  • The company is dependent on the automotive industry, especially in Germany, which poses a risk if the sector faces downturns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have you seen any early signs of Symmetry's competitive advantage in the US after the transaction model change? A: Johan Andersson, CEO: It's early, but we see signs that our investment in complementary software and services is providing a competitive edge. The new agent model requires competitiveness through services and software rather than price, and we believe this will increase our advantage over time.

and

