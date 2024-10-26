Addnode Group AB (FRA:AR7) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Rising ...

-
Organic Growth: 3% currency-adjusted organic growth in Q3 2024.
Gross Profit: Increased by 9% in Q3 2024.
EBITDA: Improved by 52% to SEK200 million in Q3 2024.
Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased by 181% to SEK0.73 in Q3 2024.
Rolling 12 Months EBITDA: Approximately SEK800 million.
Rolling 12 Months EPS: SEK2.83, up from SEK2.09 in 2023.
Net Sales by Geography: Sweden 27%, US 24%, UK 21%, Germany 11%, Other 17%.
Recurring Revenue: 74% of total revenue.
Design Management Division: Net sales increased by 5%, EBITDA increased to SEK118 million, EBITDA margin 10.6%.
Life Cycle Management Division: Net sales decreased by 3%, EBITDA SEK39 million, EBITDA margin 8.3%.
Process Management Division: Net sales increased by 3%, EBITDA SEK58 million, EBITDA margin 20.1%.
Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Negative SEK6 million in Q3 2024; SEK426 million year-to-date September.
Net Debt: SEK1.1 billion.
Total Facility: SEK2.6 billion, with SEK1.1 billion unutilized as of September 30.
Return on Equity: Increased from over 11% in 2020 to over 17% in Q3 2024.
Release Date: October 24, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Addnode Group AB (FRA:AR7) reported a 52% improvement in EBITDA to SEK200 million, showcasing strong financial performance.
-
Earnings per share increased significantly by 181% to SEK0.73, indicating enhanced profitability.
-
The Design Management Division more than doubled its EBITDA due to organic growth and effective cost control.
-
The company completed six acquisitions in 2024, expanding its growth opportunities and market presence.
-
Recurring revenue forms a stable part of the business, now up to 74%, providing a reliable income stream.
Negative Points
-
The economic situation remains uncertain, affecting customer investment decisions and potentially impacting future growth.
-
The Life Cycle Management Division experienced a 3% decrease in net sales, with organic growth at minus 5% when adjusted for currency.
-
The transition to a new transaction model impacted net sales, with an estimated 25% increase if the previous model had been maintained.
-
The Process Management Division faced a tougher market with fewer tenders compared to last year, particularly in the public sector.
-
The company is dependent on the automotive industry, especially in Germany, which poses a risk if the sector faces downturns.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Have you seen any early signs of Symmetry's competitive advantage in the US after the transaction model change? A: Johan Andersson, CEO: It's early, but we see signs that our investment in complementary software and services is providing a competitive edge. The new agent model requires competitiveness through services and software rather than price, and we believe this will increase our advantage over time.
Q: How did you estimate the underlying organic growth in the Design division, and how confident are you in this estimate? A: Kristina Elfstrom Mackintosh, CFO: We used data from Autodesk's system, adjusting for contracts not realized this quarter. We are confident in our estimate, having done thorough checks and backtracking.
Q: Is the decrease in OpEx in the Design division from Q2 to Q3 due to vacation effects, and can this be extrapolated to Q4? A: Kristina Elfstrom Mackintosh, CFO: The decrease is partly due to vacation effects. We are not providing further guidance for Q4 at this time.
Q: Are there any changes in the M&A outlook given the weak macro environment? A: Johan Andersson, CEO: We have a strong pipeline and ongoing discussions. While timing is uncertain, we believe we have good prospects for acquisitions, whether by the end of this year or next.
Q: What is driving the weaker order intake in the Design Management division, particularly in the UK and Germany? A: Johan Andersson, CEO: It's partly due to market conditions, especially in facility management and construction. We expect this to be a short-term effect, with tenders expected to return.
