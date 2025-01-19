Should You Be Adding Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's EPS has grown 37% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.9% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

KLSE:OFI Earnings and Revenue History January 19th 2025

Since Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM391m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 54%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM211m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

