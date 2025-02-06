Should You Be Adding Marine & General Berhad (KLSE:M&G) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Marine & General Berhad (KLSE:M&G), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Marine & General Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for Marine & General Berhad to have grown EPS from RM0.022 to RM0.072 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Marine & General Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.0% to RM356m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

KLSE:M&G Earnings and Revenue History February 6th 2025

Since Marine & General Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM242m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Marine & General Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Marine & General Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 52% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM127m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

