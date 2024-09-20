Should You Be Adding Conduit Holdings (LON:CRE) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Conduit Holdings (LON:CRE). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Conduit Holdings' Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Conduit Holdings grew its EPS from US$0.18 to US$1.34, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Conduit Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.2% to 30%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Conduit Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with US$455k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director & CEO Trevor Carvey for UK£96k worth of shares, at about UK£5.04 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Conduit Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$11m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.2%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Conduit Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Conduit Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Conduit Holdings belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Conduit Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

