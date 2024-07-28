Should You Be Adding Computacenter (LON:CCC) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Computacenter (LON:CCC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Computacenter

Computacenter's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Computacenter has grown EPS by 8.6% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

ADVERTISEMENT

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Computacenter maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.0% to UK£6.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Computacenter's future EPS 100% free.

Are Computacenter Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Story continues

We haven't seen any insiders selling Computacenter shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Rosalind Rivaz, the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid UK£30k for shares at around UK£26.44 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Computacenter.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Computacenter is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth UK£457m. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Computacenter Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Computacenter is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Even so, be aware that Computacenter is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Computacenter, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in GB that have an attractive valuation alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com