Should You Be Adding Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Alarm.com Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Alarm.com Holdings has grown EPS by 9.9% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Alarm.com Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.5% to 10%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Alarm.com Holdings.

Are Alarm.com Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Alarm.com Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$128m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

