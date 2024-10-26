Should You Be Adding Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) To Your Watchlist Today?

In This Article:
For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.
Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.
How Fast Is Alarm.com Holdings Growing?
If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Alarm.com Holdings has grown EPS by 9.9% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.
Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Alarm.com Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.5% to 10%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.
The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.
Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Alarm.com Holdings.
Are Alarm.com Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Alarm.com Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$128m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!
While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Alarm.com Holdings with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.6m.
The Alarm.com Holdings CEO received total compensation of just US$2.4m in the year to December 2023. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.
Should You Add Alarm.com Holdings To Your Watchlist?
One important encouraging feature of Alarm.com Holdings is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Alarm.com Holdings, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Alarm.com Holdings you should be aware of.
Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.
