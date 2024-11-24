Addex Therapeutics Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Addex Therapeutics (VTX:ADXN) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: CHF1.53m (loss narrowed by 42% from 3Q 2023).

CHF0.02 loss per share (improved from CHF0.034 loss in 3Q 2023).

SWX:ADXN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Addex Therapeutics Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 47%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 100%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 44% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 22% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 4.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

