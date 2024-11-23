Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Partnerships and ...

Revenue: CHF0.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to CHF0.3 million in Q3 2023.

R&D Expenses: CHF0.2 million in Q3 2024, decreased by CHF0.3 million from Q3 2023.

G&A Expenses: CHF0.5 million in Q3 2024, decreased by CHF5.1 million from Q3 2023.

Net Loss from Associates: CHF0.9 million related to investment in Neurosterix Group.

Cash Position: CHF3.3 million as of Q3 2024.

Current Liabilities: CHF0.9 million as of September 30, 2024, decreased by CHF2 million from December 31, 2023.

Non-current Liabilities: CHF0.2 million as of September 30, 2024, decreased by CHF0.4 million from December 31, 2023.

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Positive Points

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) has made significant progress in its GABAB positive allosteric modulator program, completing the R&D phase and delivering multiple drug candidates.

The partnership with Indivior has led to the selection of a compound for development in substance use disorder, with IND-enabling studies already started.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) is eligible for up to USD330 million in milestone payments and tiered royalties from the partnership with Indivior.

The company has selected a compound to advance its independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough, with promising preclinical data.

Neurosterix, a spin-out company, has made excellent progress, starting IND-enabling studies with its M4 PAM program.

Negative Points

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) reported a decrease in income for Q3 2024, recognizing CHF0.1 million compared to CHF0.3 million in Q3 2023.

Continuing R&D expenses decreased by CHF0.3 million, indicating a potential slowdown in research activities.

The company experienced foreign exchange losses on US dollar cash balances, impacting financial results.

There is a risk of dilution for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in Neurosterix if additional capital is needed for later-stage clinical development.

The disappointing results in epilepsy with ADX71149 have led to a repositioning of the dipraglurant development for brain injury recovery.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you tell us what would be the next key triggers for the milestones from Indivior? Should we expect any trigger pre-clinical and for the clinical stage? A: Tim Dyer, CEO: We are not at liberty to disclose the details around the milestones, but they are prespecified and include clinical and commercial milestones within the USD330 million. They are roughly split 50-50 between clinical and commercial milestones.

