Addex Therapeutics Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Addex Therapeutics (VTX:ADXN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF1.65m (up 14% from FY 2022).

Net loss: CHF10.6m (loss narrowed by 49% from FY 2022).

CHF0.14 loss per share (improved from CHF0.46 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Addex Therapeutics Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 50%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 89% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Europe.

The company's shares are down 18% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Addex Therapeutics has 6 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

