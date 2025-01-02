Is ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Worth US$2.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for ADC Therapeutics is US$1.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ADC Therapeutics' US$1.99 share price signals that it might be 33% overvalued

The US$8.40 analyst price target for ADCT is 462% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$92.0m -US$42.3m -US$28.9m US$28.5m US$29.9m US$31.1m US$32.3m US$33.3m US$34.4m US$35.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.03% Est @ 3.61% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 3.10% Est @ 2.96% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10% -US$83.3 -US$34.7 -US$21.5 US$19.1 US$18.2 US$17.1 US$16.1 US$15.0 US$14.0 US$13.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -US$27m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

