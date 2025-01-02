Is ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Worth US$2.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for ADC Therapeutics is US$1.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
ADC Therapeutics' US$1.99 share price signals that it might be 33% overvalued
-
The US$8.40 analyst price target for ADCT is 462% more than our estimate of fair value
How far off is ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
-US$92.0m
|
-US$42.3m
|
-US$28.9m
|
US$28.5m
|
US$29.9m
|
US$31.1m
|
US$32.3m
|
US$33.3m
|
US$34.4m
|
US$35.4m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ 4.03%
|
Est @ 3.61%
|
Est @ 3.31%
|
Est @ 3.10%
|
Est @ 2.96%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10%
|
-US$83.3
|
-US$34.7
|
-US$21.5
|
US$19.1
|
US$18.2
|
US$17.1
|
US$16.1
|
US$15.0
|
US$14.0
|
US$13.1
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -US$27m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$35m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (10%– 2.6%) = US$463m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$463m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$171m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$144m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.0, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ADC Therapeutics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.903. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for ADC Therapeutics
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.
-
Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.
-
Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For ADC Therapeutics, there are three further items you should explore:
-
Risks: You should be aware of the 4 warning signs for ADC Therapeutics (2 are potentially serious!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.
-
Future Earnings: How does ADCT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
