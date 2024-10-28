Adani Wilmar Ltd (BOM:543458) Q2 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue and Volume ...

Volume Growth: 13% increase in volume for Q2 FY25.

Revenue Growth: 19% increase in revenue for Q2 FY25.

EBITDA (Stand-alone): INR 621 crore for Q2 FY25.

Profit After Tax (PAT) (Stand-alone): INR 326 crore for Q2 FY25.

EBITDA (Consolidated): INR 613 crore for Q2 FY25.

Profit After Tax (PAT) (Consolidated): INR 311 crore for Q2 FY25.

Edible Oil Revenue Growth: 21% increase in Q2 FY25.

Food and FMCG Revenue Growth: 34% increase in Q2 FY25.

Industry Essentials De-growth: 9% decrease in Q2 FY25.

Edible Oil Volume Growth: 17% increase in Q2 FY25.

Alternate Channel Revenue: Over INR 3,000 crore, with e-commerce showing substantial growth.

Branded Product Sales through HoReCa Channel: 40% year-on-year growth.

Bangladesh Operations Loss: INR 51 crore in H1 FY25.

Food and FMCG Volume Growth: 33% increase in Q2 FY25.

Wheat Flour Market Share: Increased to 5.25% from 4.42%.

General Trade Distribution: Reached 770,000 retail outlets and over 36,000 rural towns.

Alternate Channel Growth: 14% overall growth, with e-commerce up by 27% and quick commerce by 46%.

Stand-alone EBITDA (H1): INR 1,350 crore.

Stand-alone PAT (H1): INR 649 crore.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Positive Points

Adani Wilmar Ltd (BOM:543458) reported a strong quarter with a 13% increase in volume and a 19% increase in revenue.

The company achieved a significant EBITDA of INR621 crore and a PAT of INR326 crore on a standalone basis.

Edible oil segment showed impressive growth with a 21% increase in revenue and a 17% increase in volume.

Food and FMCG segment grew by 34% in revenue, driven by strong performance in wheat flour, pulses, and other food products.

The company is expanding its distribution network, reaching over 770,000 retail outlets and 36,000 rural towns, with a target to reach 50,000 towns by March 2025.

Negative Points

Bangladesh operations continue to be under stress, contributing to a loss of INR51 crore in H1.

Industry essentials segment experienced a de-growth of 9% in the quarter, primarily due to challenges in the oilseed business.

Food and FMCG segment remains close to EBITDA neutral, with challenges in passing on inflationary costs to consumers.

Branded rice sales underperformed due to a decrease in basmati rice prices and inventory adjustments by retailers.

The company faces challenges in the South Indian market, where its penetration is relatively low compared to the potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What factors contributed to the significant growth in edible oil sales this quarter? A: Angshu Mallick, CEO and Managing Director, explained that the steady commodity prices during the quarter, structural changes in distribution, and increased rural market penetration contributed to the growth. Additionally, strong institutional sales from companies like ITC and Parle also played a role.

