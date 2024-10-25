Adani Green Energy Ltd (BOM:541450) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth in Revenue ...

Revenue from Power Supply: INR4,836 crore, a 20% year-on-year increase.

EBITDA from Power Supply: INR4,518 crore, a 20% year-on-year increase.

Cash Profits: INR2,640 crore, a 27% year-on-year increase.

Energy Sales: 14.1 billion units, a 20% year-on-year increase.

Operational Capacity: Increased by 2.9 gigawatts to a total of 11.2 gigawatts.

New Wind Capacity Commissioned: 250 megawatts with 5.2 megawatt wind turbines.

Expected Full Year Utilization Factor for Wind Turbines: In excess of 35%.

Expected Full Year Utilization Factor for Solar: Above 32% from next year onwards.

Capacity Addition Target for FY 2025: 6 gigawatts.

Letter of Award for Solar Power Supply: 5 gigawatts to Maharashtra state.

Investment from Total Energies: USD444 million for a 1.15-gigawatt renewable portfolio joint venture.

Release Date: October 23, 2024

Positive Points

Adani Green Energy Ltd (BOM:541450) reported a 20% year-on-year increase in revenue from power supply, reaching INR4,836 crore.

The company added 2.9 gigawatts of green capacity over the past year, bringing total operational capacity to 11.2 gigawatts.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is constructing the world's largest renewable energy plant in Kavala, Gujarat, with a planned capacity of 30 gigawatts.

The company has signed a 25-year PPA to supply 5 gigawatts of solar power to Maharashtra, enhancing its contracted portfolio.

Battery storage prices have dropped by 66% over the past two years, presenting opportunities for Adani Green Energy Ltd to couple these systems with solar plants for enhanced efficiency.

Negative Points

The extended monsoon period caused delays in construction, impacting the execution timeline for some projects.

Minority interest costs have increased, affecting the net profit attributable to Adani Green Energy Ltd shareholders.

There is a fluctuation in the share of profits from associated JVs, leading to variability in financial results.

The company faces challenges in securing long-term PPAs for some projects, which could impact financing and project execution.

Adani Green Energy Ltd's reliance on merchant market sales introduces revenue volatility due to fluctuating market prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the 6-gigawatt capacity you plan to commission this year? A: Amit Singh, CEO: We expect to commission 2 gigawatts this quarter and the remaining towards the end of the financial year. There might be a deviation of plus or minus two weeks, but that's our current estimate barring unforeseen circumstances.

