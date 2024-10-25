GuruFocus.com

Adani Green Energy Ltd (BOM:541450) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth in Revenue ...

GuruFocus News
3 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue from Power Supply: INR4,836 crore, a 20% year-on-year increase.

  • EBITDA from Power Supply: INR4,518 crore, a 20% year-on-year increase.

  • Cash Profits: INR2,640 crore, a 27% year-on-year increase.

  • Energy Sales: 14.1 billion units, a 20% year-on-year increase.

  • Operational Capacity: Increased by 2.9 gigawatts to a total of 11.2 gigawatts.

  • New Wind Capacity Commissioned: 250 megawatts with 5.2 megawatt wind turbines.

  • Expected Full Year Utilization Factor for Wind Turbines: In excess of 35%.

  • Expected Full Year Utilization Factor for Solar: Above 32% from next year onwards.

  • Capacity Addition Target for FY 2025: 6 gigawatts.

  • Letter of Award for Solar Power Supply: 5 gigawatts to Maharashtra state.

  • Investment from Total Energies: USD444 million for a 1.15-gigawatt renewable portfolio joint venture.

Release Date: October 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Adani Green Energy Ltd (BOM:541450) reported a 20% year-on-year increase in revenue from power supply, reaching INR4,836 crore.

  • The company added 2.9 gigawatts of green capacity over the past year, bringing total operational capacity to 11.2 gigawatts.

  • Adani Green Energy Ltd is constructing the world's largest renewable energy plant in Kavala, Gujarat, with a planned capacity of 30 gigawatts.

  • The company has signed a 25-year PPA to supply 5 gigawatts of solar power to Maharashtra, enhancing its contracted portfolio.

  • Battery storage prices have dropped by 66% over the past two years, presenting opportunities for Adani Green Energy Ltd to couple these systems with solar plants for enhanced efficiency.

Negative Points

  • The extended monsoon period caused delays in construction, impacting the execution timeline for some projects.

  • Minority interest costs have increased, affecting the net profit attributable to Adani Green Energy Ltd shareholders.

  • There is a fluctuation in the share of profits from associated JVs, leading to variability in financial results.

  • The company faces challenges in securing long-term PPAs for some projects, which could impact financing and project execution.

  • Adani Green Energy Ltd's reliance on merchant market sales introduces revenue volatility due to fluctuating market prices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the 6-gigawatt capacity you plan to commission this year? A: Amit Singh, CEO: We expect to commission 2 gigawatts this quarter and the remaining towards the end of the financial year. There might be a deviation of plus or minus two weeks, but that's our current estimate barring unforeseen circumstances.

and

Recommended Stories