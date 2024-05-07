Revenue: Reported at $707.6 million for the first quarter, up 3.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $689.06 million.

Net Income: Totaled $87.8 million, down 5.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $79.33 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $1.36 per share, surpassing the estimated $1.24.

Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $153.7 million, up 4.7% from the previous year.

Segment Performance: Titleist golf balls and clubs reported significant sales increases, with golf balls up 8.3% and clubs up 12.8% in net sales.

Geographic Performance: U.S. market led with a 13.1% increase in sales, while sales in Korea and Japan saw declines of 15.4% and 19.8%, respectively.

Dividend: Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per share, payable on June 21, 2024.

On May 7, 2024, Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF), a leader in golf product design and distribution, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a revenue increase to $707.6 million, up 3.1% year over year, and surpassing analyst expectations of $689.06 million. However, net income fell to $87.8 million, a decrease of 5.9% from the previous year, missing the estimated $79.33 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 4.7% to $153.7 million.

Acushnet Holdings Corp is renowned for its comprehensive range of golf products, including golf balls, clubs, gear, and apparel under the Titleist and FootJoy brands. The company primarily operates in the United States but has a significant presence in EMEA, Japan, Korea, and other regions.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results with Revenue Upsurge but Net Income Dip

Performance Highlights and Geographic Insights

The increase in revenue was largely driven by robust sales in Titleist golf clubs and balls, particularly in the U.S. market, which saw a significant 13% increase. This was supported by the launch of new products like the Titleist AVX, Tour Soft, and TruFeel golf balls, and Vokey SM10 wedges. Conversely, international sales witnessed a decline, particularly in Korea, EMEA, and Japan, attributed to lower sales across various product categories.

Despite the revenue growth, net income was impacted negatively by increased net interest and income tax expenses. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.36, slightly above the estimated $1.24.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Acushnet's strategic initiatives include a new agreement with Magnus Holdings Co., Ltd. for a reciprocal stock purchase arrangement, and a robust share repurchase program where 547,233 shares were bought back at an average price of $64.51. The company remains optimistic about its 2024 outlook, expecting full-year net sales between $2,450 million and $2,500 million, and Adjusted EBITDA between $385 million and $405 million.

The company's President and CEO, David Maher, highlighted the structural health of the golf industry and the resilience in participation rates, despite facing challenges such as adverse weather conditions in some regions during the quarter.

Financial Health and Investor Returns

Acushnet continues to demonstrate financial diligence with a declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per share, payable on June 21, 2024. The balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $2.36 billion as of March 31, 2024, and a manageable debt level with long-term debt standing at $833.3 million.

In conclusion, while Acushnet Holdings Corp faced some earnings pressure this quarter, its revenue growth and strategic product launches provide a solid foundation for future performance. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on how the company navigates the evolving market dynamics and leverages its strong brand portfolio to enhance shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Acushnet Holdings Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

