Is Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) the Best Halal Stock According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled the list of the 7 Best Halal Stocks To Buy Now (Debt Free) according to the hedge funds using the latest sentiment data. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) stands against the other halal debt free stocks.

Halal Investing: Debt-Free Stocks, Islamic Funds, and Shariah-Compliant Indices

Islamic equity investing, also known as Halal investing, has gained significant traction recently as Muslim investors seek to align their financial decisions with their religious beliefs. One of the key principles of Islamic finance is the avoidance of interest (riba) and excessive debt, which has led to the emergence of debt-free Halal stocks as a viable investment option. Debt-free Halal stocks are shares of companies that operate by Islamic principles and have zero interest-bearing debt on their balance sheets. These companies finance their operations through retained earnings, equity financing, or other Shariah-compliant methods.

The global halal market, encompassing food, finance, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, is projected to reach a staggering $7.7 trillion by 2025, more than doubling from $3.2 trillion in 2015. Some of the best debt-free Halal stocks to consider investing in currently include Intuitive Surgical, Microsoft, and Abbott Laboratories, among others. Muslim millennials, with an estimated combined spending power of $2.45 trillion, are driving the demand for halal products and services. If we talk about the prices of halal stocks, the average price of halal stocks in the US varies depending on the company and sector. For instance, Saffron Road which is a leading halal food brand, was acquired by Navis Capital Partners in 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several Islamic funds offer exposure to US-traded stocks that comply with Shariah principles. One of the most popular and well-established funds is the Amana Growth Fund which is managed by Saturna Capital. This fund invests in a diversified portfolio of Halal stocks listed on major US exchanges, adhering to strict Islamic investment guidelines. Amana Growth Fund has returned 9.3% so far this year, 2.5 percentage points less than the category, earning it a D. Over the last year, Amana Growth Fund has returned 26.0% (grade of D), 10.2% over the previous three years (grade of A), 17.8% over the previous five years (grade of A), and 14.9% annually over the previous ten years (grade of A). Another notable fund is the Azzad Ethical which is managed by Azzad Asset Management. Azzad Ethical seeks to invest in companies that operate by Islamic principles and have strong financial performance and growth potential.

Story continues

The S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Shariah Index tracks Shariah-compliant companies within the S&P 1500 Composite that have consistently increased their dividend payments for at least 20 years. This index focuses on long-standing, dividend-growing companies adhering to Shariah principles. Currently, the index is down 3.97% for the year but has achieved a 5-year return of 9.11%.

Is Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) the Best Halal Stock According to Hedge Funds?

Smartphone with stock charts

Our Methodology

We chose stocks with debt-to-equity ratios lower than 0.15 as part of our research. Then, we ranked the stocks on the basis of the number of hedge funds holding a stake in them as of Q1, 2024. If two stocks had the same number of hedge fund holders, we tie-broke them on the basis of their debt to equity ratios, with stocks with lower debt/equity ratios outranking the stocks with higher debt/equity ratios.

5. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22

D/E Ratio: 0.12

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is a promising debt-free, halal stock that analysts strongly recommend as a buy. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target the underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from Wall Street analysts, based on 4 buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings. The average 12-month price target is $13.50, representing a staggering 297% upside potential from the current price. Analysts are bullish on the company's lead drug candidate ACU193 which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic amyloid-beta oligomers believed to be a key driver of Alzheimer's.

Among the largest hedge fund shareholders of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is RA Capital Management, holding shares valued at $60 million. The company's cash runway is expected to fund operations into 2026, including the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for ACU193 in the first half of 2024. In Q1 2024, R&D expenses increased 43% to $12.4 million due to ALTITUDE-AD trial costs and G&A expenses rose 20% to $5.3 million, driven by higher headcount.

Overall, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is among the 7 Best Halal Stocks To Buy Now (Debt Free). You can visit 7 Best Halal Stocks To Buy Now (Debt Free) to see the other halal stocks to invest in that are on the hedge fund radar. While we acknowledge the potential of halal stocks, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Michael Burry Is Selling These Stocks and Jim Cramer is Recommending These Stocks.

Disclosure. None: The 7 Best Halal Stocks To Buy Now (Debt Free) is originally published on Insider Monkey.