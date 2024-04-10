Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. FUTURES TREAD WATER AHEAD OF KEY INFLATION PRINT

The S&P 500 has now gone seven consecutive sessions without a new record

What a Couple Making $200K Actually Takes Home in Every State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·7 min read
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Six figures sure sounds good, and looks even better on paper. That is until you take a look at the taxes. While $200,000 is inarguably a sizable income, that number can be whittled down significantly after you pay taxes — especially depending on the state in which you reside.

GOBankingrates drew tax info, for both federal and state tax brackets, from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data to find out what a married couple takes home after taxes with that grand salary in every state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some states where you keep the most of your salary include Alaska, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington. States where taxes eat up more of your salary include California, Hawaii and Oregon.

Check out which states are the tax-friendliest to couples making $200,000.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,684 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.66%

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $151,872 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 24.06%

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,764 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.62%

©Zillow
©Zillow

California

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,040 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.48%

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,598 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 25.70%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,079 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.96%

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,425 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.79%

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com
Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,322 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.34%

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $141,535 

  • Total tax burden married filer:29.23%

vkbhat / iStock.com
vkbhat / iStock.com

Idaho

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,186

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.91%

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,279 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.86%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,879 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 25.06%

©Wikimedia Commons
©Wikimedia Commons

Iowa

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,207 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.40%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,150 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.93%

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,428 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.29%

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,842 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 25.58%

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,790 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.61%

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,799 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.60%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.91%

ShriramPatki / iStock.com
ShriramPatki / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,679 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.16%

Minnesota

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,096 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.45%

Geoff Eccles / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Geoff Eccles / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,096 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.45%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,820 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.09%

Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com
Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,083 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.96%

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,856 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.07%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

Anthony Dezenzio / Shutterstock.com
Anthony Dezenzio / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,482 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.26%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,144 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 25.93%

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,282 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.86%

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,890 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.05%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,310 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 23.34%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,906 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 25.05%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,637 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.18%

Strekoza2 / Getty Images
Strekoza2 / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $139,705 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 30.15%

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,039 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 24.98%

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,005 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.00%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $143,836 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 28.08%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $143,836 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 28.08%

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,560 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.72%

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images
Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,963 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.02%

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,857 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.07%

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images
Kirk Fisher / Getty Images

Washington

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,304 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 27.85%

Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com
Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,275 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 26.36%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179 

  • Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the take home amount from a $200,000 salary in every state. Starting with a $200,000 salary, GOBankingRates found the amount of federal income tax paid and state income tax paid both using an in house calculators and information from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Foundation’s State Tax Rates and Brackets. FICA tax was also calculated using information from the IRS.gov – Topic 751. The total taxes paid, effective tax rate, marginal tax rate, and leftover savings are calculated. The taxes were calculated as an individual and a married couple, filing jointly. All the information was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Couple Making $200K Actually Takes Home in Every State