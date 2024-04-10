What a Couple Making $200K Actually Takes Home in Every State
Six figures sure sounds good, and looks even better on paper. That is until you take a look at the taxes. While $200,000 is inarguably a sizable income, that number can be whittled down significantly after you pay taxes — especially depending on the state in which you reside.
Check Out: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey
Read Next: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024
GOBankingrates drew tax info, for both federal and state tax brackets, from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data to find out what a married couple takes home after taxes with that grand salary in every state.
Some states where you keep the most of your salary include Alaska, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington. States where taxes eat up more of your salary include California, Hawaii and Oregon.
Check out which states are the tax-friendliest to couples making $200,000.
Alabama
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,684
Total tax burden married filer: 26.66%
Learn More: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying
For You: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
Read More: Top 7 Countries With Zero Income Tax
Arizona
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $151,872
Total tax burden married filer: 24.06%
Arkansas
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,764
Total tax burden married filer: 26.62%
California
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,040
Total tax burden married filer: 27.48%
Colorado
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,598
Total tax burden married filer: 25.70%
Learn More: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees
Connecticut
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,079
Total tax burden married filer: 26.96%
Delaware
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,425
Total tax burden married filer: 27.79%
Florida
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
Georgia
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,322
Total tax burden married filer: 27.34%
Check Out: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS
Hawaii
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $141,535
Total tax burden married filer:29.23%
Idaho
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,186
Total tax burden married filer: 26.91%
Illinois
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,279
Total tax burden married filer: 26.86%
Indiana
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,879
Total tax burden married filer: 25.06%
Read Next: A Look at Tax-Filing Options and Costs
Iowa
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,207
Total tax burden married filer: 27.40%
Kansas
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,150
Total tax burden married filer: 26.93%
Kentucky
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,428
Total tax burden married filer: 26.29%
Louisiana
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,842
Total tax burden married filer: 25.58%
Learn More: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban
Maine
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,790
Total tax burden married filer: 27.61%
Maryland
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,799
Total tax burden married filer: 26.60%
Massachusetts
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,179
Total tax burden married filer: 26.91%
Michigan
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,679
Total tax burden married filer: 26.16%
Read More: Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here’s Why It Works
Minnesota
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,096
Total tax burden married filer: 27.45%
Mississippi
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,096
Total tax burden married filer: 27.45%
Missouri
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,820
Total tax burden married filer: 26.09%
Montana
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,083
Total tax burden married filer: 27.96%
Trending Now: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
Nebraska
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,856
Total tax burden married filer: 27.07%
Nevada
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
New Hampshire
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
New Jersey
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,482
Total tax burden married filer: 26.26%
For You: 10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget
New Mexico
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,144
Total tax burden married filer: 25.93%
New York
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,282
Total tax burden married filer: 26.86%
North Carolina
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,890
Total tax burden married filer: 26.05%
North Dakota
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,310
Total tax burden married filer: 23.34%
For You: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month
Ohio
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,906
Total tax burden married filer: 25.05%
Oklahoma
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,637
Total tax burden married filer: 26.18%
Oregon
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $139,705
Total tax burden married filer: 30.15%
Pennsylvania
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,039
Total tax burden married filer: 24.98%
Be Aware: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either
Rhode Island
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,005
Total tax burden married filer: 26.00%
South Carolina
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $143,836
Total tax burden married filer: 28.08%
South Dakota
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $143,836
Total tax burden married filer: 28.08%
Tennessee
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
Check Out: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You
Texas
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
Utah
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $146,560
Total tax burden married filer: 26.72%
Vermont
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,963
Total tax burden married filer: 27.02%
Virginia
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $145,857
Total tax burden married filer: 27.07%
Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell
Washington
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
West Virginia
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $144,304
Total tax burden married filer: 27.85%
Wisconsin
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,275
Total tax burden married filer: 26.36%
Wyoming
Take-home pay married filing jointly: $156,179
Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the take home amount from a $200,000 salary in every state. Starting with a $200,000 salary, GOBankingRates found the amount of federal income tax paid and state income tax paid both using an in house calculators and information from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Foundation’s State Tax Rates and Brackets. FICA tax was also calculated using information from the IRS.gov – Topic 751. The total taxes paid, effective tax rate, marginal tax rate, and leftover savings are calculated. The taxes were calculated as an individual and a married couple, filing jointly. All the information was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
Dave Ramsey: Why You Shouldn't Buy a New Car/Take Out an Auto Loan This Year
5 Reasons You Should Consider an Annuity For Your Retirement Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Couple Making $200K Actually Takes Home in Every State