What a Couple Making $200K Actually Takes Home in Every State

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Six figures sure sounds good, and looks even better on paper. That is until you take a look at the taxes. While $200,000 is inarguably a sizable income, that number can be whittled down significantly after you pay taxes — especially depending on the state in which you reside.

GOBankingrates drew tax info, for both federal and state tax brackets, from the Tax Foundation’s 2023 data to find out what a married couple takes home after taxes with that grand salary in every state.

Some states where you keep the most of your salary include Alaska, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington. States where taxes eat up more of your salary include California, Hawaii and Oregon.

Check out which states are the tax-friendliest to couples making $200,000.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,684

Total tax burden married filer: 26.66%

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Arizona

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $151,872

Total tax burden married filer: 24.06%

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,764

Total tax burden married filer: 26.62%

©Zillow

California

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,040

Total tax burden married filer: 27.48%

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $148,598

Total tax burden married filer: 25.70%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,079

Total tax burden married filer: 26.96%

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $144,425

Total tax burden married filer: 27.79%

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

Georgia

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,322

Total tax burden married filer: 27.34%

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $141,535

Total tax burden married filer:29.23%

vkbhat / iStock.com

Idaho

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,186

Total tax burden married filer: 26.91%

Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,279

Total tax burden married filer: 26.86%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $149,879

Total tax burden married filer: 25.06%

©Wikimedia Commons

Iowa

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,207

Total tax burden married filer: 27.40%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,150

Total tax burden married filer: 26.93%

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $147,428

Total tax burden married filer: 26.29%

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $148,842

Total tax burden married filer: 25.58%

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $144,790

Total tax burden married filer: 27.61%

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,799

Total tax burden married filer: 26.60%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,179

Total tax burden married filer: 26.91%

ShriramPatki / iStock.com

Michigan

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $147,679

Total tax burden married filer: 26.16%

Minnesota

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,096

Total tax burden married filer: 27.45%

Geoff Eccles / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,096

Total tax burden married filer: 27.45%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $147,820

Total tax burden married filer: 26.09%

Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $144,083

Total tax burden married filer: 27.96%

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,856

Total tax burden married filer: 27.07%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

Anthony Dezenzio / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $147,482

Total tax burden married filer: 26.26%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $148,144

Total tax burden married filer: 25.93%

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,282

Total tax burden married filer: 26.86%

Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $147,890

Total tax burden married filer: 26.05%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $153,310

Total tax burden married filer: 23.34%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $149,906

Total tax burden married filer: 25.05%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $147,637

Total tax burden married filer: 26.18%

Strekoza2 / Getty Images

Oregon

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $139,705

Total tax burden married filer: 30.15%

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $150,039

Total tax burden married filer: 24.98%

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $148,005

Total tax burden married filer: 26.00%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $143,836

Total tax burden married filer: 28.08%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $143,836

Total tax burden married filer: 28.08%

Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $146,560

Total tax burden married filer: 26.72%

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,963

Total tax burden married filer: 27.02%

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $145,857

Total tax burden married filer: 27.07%

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images

Washington

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $144,304

Total tax burden married filer: 27.85%

Michael Tatman / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $147,275

Total tax burden married filer: 26.36%

benedek / Getty Images

Wyoming

Take-home pay married filing jointly : $156,179

Total tax burden married filer: 21.91%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the take home amount from a $200,000 salary in every state. Starting with a $200,000 salary, GOBankingRates found the amount of federal income tax paid and state income tax paid both using an in house calculators and information from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Foundation’s State Tax Rates and Brackets. FICA tax was also calculated using information from the IRS.gov – Topic 751. The total taxes paid, effective tax rate, marginal tax rate, and leftover savings are calculated. The taxes were calculated as an individual and a married couple, filing jointly. All the information was collected on and is up to date as of April 3, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Couple Making $200K Actually Takes Home in Every State