Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A R00.16 Dividend

It looks like Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Acsion's shares on or after the 31st of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is R00.16 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R0.33 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Acsion has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of R06.60. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Acsion is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Acsion, with earnings per share up 2.9% on average over the last five years. Acsion is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Acsion has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past seven years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Acsion got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Acsion is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Acsion is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Acsion looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Acsion has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

