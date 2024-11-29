Acom (TSE:8572) issues ¥20 billion bonds to repay debt, highlighting growth potential and challenges.

Acom has announced its 87th issuance of domestic unsecured straight bonds, raising JPY 20 billion at an annual interest rate of 1.193%, to partially repay long-term borrowings. This move comes as the company experiences impressive financial growth, with operating revenue and profit surpassing targets, driven by strong performance in its Loan and Credit Card segment. Acom faces challenges such as low return on equity and international operational struggles, which will be examined alongside areas for expansion and innovation in the following discussion.

Click here and access our complete analysis report to understand the dynamics of Acom.

TSE:8572 Share price vs Value as at Nov 2024

Unique Capabilities Enhancing Acom's Market Position

Acom has shown impressive financial growth, with consolidated operating revenue reaching ¥156.2 billion, surpassing targets by 1.6% due to receivables growth. Operating profit also exceeded expectations, achieving ¥48 billion, a 13% increase from the target, as highlighted by CEO Masataka Kinoshita. The Loan and Credit Card segment has been a standout performer, with receivables growing 8.6% year-on-year to ¥1,040.6 billion, driven by demand from both new and existing customers. This segment's operating profit surged by 30.9% to ¥26.1 billion, underscoring efficient operations and market demand. Furthermore, Acom's appeal as an employer, ranking #2 among new university graduates, enhances its ability to attract top talent, fostering sustainable growth. Additionally, the company is trading at a Price-To-Earnings Ratio of 10.8x, below the industry average of 14.3x, suggesting potential undervaluation.

To learn about how Acom's valuation metrics are shaping its market position, check out our detailed analysis of Acom's Valuation.

Internal Limitations Hindering Acom's Growth

Acom faces challenges with a low Return on Equity of 8.5% and a high net debt to equity ratio of 88.1%. The company's earnings have declined by 1.7% annually over the past five years, raising concerns about long-term profitability. International operations, particularly in Thailand, have struggled, with a 29.7% drop in operating profit to THB 2.5 billion due to increased bad debt provisions. These challenges highlight potential inefficiencies in credit risk management and operational strategies. Financial expenses have also risen by 23.3% year-on-year to ¥2.7 billion, impacting overall profitability, as noted by Masato Tanaka, Chief PR and IR Officer.

To gain deeper insights into Acom's historical performance, explore our detailed analysis of past performance.

Areas for Expansion and Innovation for Acom

The launch of embedded finance services, such as Money Lamp, presents a significant growth opportunity, leveraging Acom's expertise in credit screening. This initiative has received more applications than anticipated, indicating strong market interest. The company is also focusing on new customer acquisition, projecting 375,000 new customers this fiscal year, despite a reduced target. This strategic effort aims to expand the customer base and drive future growth. Additionally, a decline in interest repayment requests by 30.7% suggests improved customer satisfaction and financial health, potentially reducing future liabilities.