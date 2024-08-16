Is ACO Group Berhad's (KLSE:ACO) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 16% over the past month, it is easy to disregard ACO Group Berhad (KLSE:ACO). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study ACO Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ACO Group Berhad is:

4.4% = RM4.1m ÷ RM94m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of ACO Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.4% ROE

It is quite clear that ACO Group Berhad's ROE is rather low. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.2%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 15% seen by ACO Group Berhad over the last five years is not surprising.

So, as a next step, we compared ACO Group Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 14% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about ACO Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ACO Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

When we piece together ACO Group Berhad's low three-year median payout ratio of 15% (where it is retaining 85% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, ACO Group Berhad has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about ACO Group Berhad's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for ACO Group Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

