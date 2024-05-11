ACNB's (NASDAQ:ACNB) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.32

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of June to $0.32. This will take the annual payment to 4.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Check out our latest analysis for ACNB

ACNB's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

ACNB has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but ACNB's payout ratio of 34% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

ADVERTISEMENT

EPS is set to fall by 1.0% over the next 12 months. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 37%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

ACNB Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.76, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, ACNB's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. While EPS growth is quite low, ACNB has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Story continues

We Really Like ACNB's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for ACNB that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.