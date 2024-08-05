ACME Holdings Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.019 (vs RM0.001 in FY 2023)

ACME Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ACME) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM61.1m (up 403% from FY 2023).

Net income: RM6.84m (up by RM6.62m from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 11% (up from 1.9% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.019 (up from RM0.001 in FY 2023).

ACME Holdings Berhad shares are down 16% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ACME Holdings Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

