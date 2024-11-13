Accused Wall Street banker fired during #MeToo alleges former firm told his family he cheated on dying wife

Jess Ravich was a top exec at TCW, and the first major Wall Street name to be #MeToo-ed (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A high-flying investment banker who was fired in one of Wall Street’s first major #MeToo cases claims his former firm still owes him a $6.5m bonus and alleges the company contacted his late wife’s siblings and told them he had cheated on their sister while she was dying of cancer.

Jess Ravich, a former managing director at global asset management firm TCW, which has some $200bn under management, was fired in 2019 over a string of sexual harassment accusations. Sara Tirschwell, an experienced fund manager and onetime New York City mayoral candidate, alleged Ravich coerced her into sex at his Trump International condo in exchange for professional advancement, then sunk her career when she stopped giving in to his demands.

But in a newly unsealed lawsuit, Ravich insists he is innocent of the claims made against him.

Ravich’s suit says an internal investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing, and argues he was the fall guy for his boss, TCW’s president, who knew The New York Times was about to publish a damning article blaming him for a “frat-like” atmosphere that turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct. Rather than be publicly dragged through the mud, TCW higher-ups desperately wanted to shift the blame entirely onto Ravich, according to the lawsuit.

The company’s “attacks on Ravich were merciless and personal,” the suit states. “... The culmination of [the] bare-knuckle strategy to destroy Ravich’s reputation was the Company’s contrived termination of Ravich’s employment, supposedly for cause, on June 10, 2019.” For its part, TCW in July sued Ravich , contending he was let go because his “contemptible cocktail of arrogance, misogyny, and wealth,” and “pervasive” misconduct, cost the firm millions.

“While at TCW, Ravich secretly had sex with at least two of his subordinates, lied to his colleagues and the board, lied to internal and outside investigators, lied under oath, bribed another TCW employee to lie under oath, misused company funds to maintain his illicit sexual relationships, embroiled TCW in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit arising from his sexual misconduct,” the company said in its suit. (TCW says Ravich also pressured his longtime assistant into a decade-long affair and then tried to buy her silence with a $750,000 bribe.)

A source close to the case who asked not to be named due to professional considerations described Ravich’s lawsuit to The Independent as entirely without merit. A lawyer for Tirschwell, who is not named as a defendant in Ravich’s suit, did not return messages seeking comment. A TCW spokesman declined to comment.

