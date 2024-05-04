ACCO Brands First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$358.9m (down 11% from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$6.30m (loss widened by 70% from 1Q 2023).

US$0.066 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.039 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ACCO Brands EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 6.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 6.9% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Commercial Services industry.

The company's shares are up 1.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ACCO Brands (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

