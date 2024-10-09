ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Adjusted EPS: Above outlook range for Q2 2024.

Gross Margin: Expanded by 150 basis points year-over-year.

SG&A Expenses: Reduced by 10% compared to the same period last year.

Inventory Levels: Reduced by 17% versus the prior year.

Net Debt Position: 13% lower compared to last year.

Leverage Ratio: Consolidated net leverage ratio of 3.7 times, expected to be about 3 times by end of 2024.

Reported Sales: Decreased 11% versus the prior year; comparable sales down 10% excluding foreign exchange.

Gross Profit: $153 million, a decrease of 7% due to lower sales.

Adjusted Operating Income: $65 million, similar level to last year.

Americas Segment Sales: Declined 13%, with lower-margin business exit accounting for over 5% of the decline.

International Segment Sales: Declined 5% with double-digit growth in computer accessories.

Free Cash Flow: Improved by $43 million versus the prior year; free cash outflow of $2 million through June 30.

Total Gross Debt: $986 million, $100 million lower than the same time last year.

Cash Balance: $113 million, higher than a year ago.

Full-Year 2024 Outlook: Reported sales expected to be down 8% to 9%; adjusted EPS expected to be $1.04 to $1.09 per share.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook: Reported sales expected to be down 5% to 7%; adjusted EPS expected to be $0.21 to $0.24 per share.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) reported adjusted EPS above their outlook range for the second quarter of 2024.

The company achieved a gross margin expansion of 150 basis points and reduced SG&A expenses by 10% for the quarter.

ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) successfully reduced inventory levels by 17% compared to the prior year, improving cash flow and balance sheet strength.

The company's net debt position improved, with a 13% reduction compared to last year, and they expect to end 2024 with a leverage ratio of about 3 times.

ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) is strategically investing in new product development and strengthening partnerships to gain market share.

Negative Points

Reported sales for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 11% compared to the prior year, with comparable sales down 10%.

The company took a noncash impairment charge of $165 million related to goodwill and intangible assets due to market capitalization declines and reduced volumes.

Demand for office product categories remained below expectations, contributing to a sales shortfall versus outlook.

The Americas segment experienced a 13% decline in comparable sales, primarily due to lower business and consumer spending.

ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) anticipates continued challenges in the back-to-school market, with industry experts forecasting sales to be down compared to the prior year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the channel inventory for your technology business and the growth prospects with the upcoming Windows update? A: (Thomas Tedford, CEO) The channel has made significant progress in reducing inventory, particularly in universal docking stations. We are in a much better position now compared to earlier in the year. We anticipate the Kensington brand will return to growth, driven by positive trends and customer feedback.

Q: What is your M&A strategy, and would you consider adding new product categories or focus on existing ones? A: (Thomas Tedford, CEO) We will be careful with our approach, focusing on synergistic opportunities likely within our current categories. We are committed to maintaining a low leverage ratio and will be disciplined in evaluating opportunities.

Q: What factors contributed to the softer-than-expected performance in the office and back-to-school markets, and what needs to change for improvement? A: (Thomas Tedford, CEO) The rate of decline in office product categories was greater than forecasted. We rely on trend data and external sources for projections. Improvement will depend on better consumer and business sentiment, which is currently low.

Q: Is the improvement in gross margins sustainable, and can we expect further enhancements? A: (Deborah O'Connor, CFO) We have ongoing cost reduction initiatives and have exited low-margin products, which should help sustain and potentially improve gross margins as we move forward.

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected recovery in gaming accessories in the second half of the year? A: (Thomas Tedford, CEO) The gaming sector is in a cyclical low due to a lack of console releases. We are focusing on international expansion, particularly in Asia, which should drive growth in the second half.

