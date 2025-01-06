Is Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) the Best January Dividend Stock to Buy?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best January Dividend Stocks To Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) stands against the other January dividend stocks.

In 2024, dividend stocks fell short of investor expectations, largely due to the continuing AI boom and a heightened interest in technology stocks. The Dividend Aristocrats index lagged behind the broader market during the year. However, analysts remain optimistic about the future of dividend equities. This positive sentiment is driven by the fact that many US companies have ample cash reserves to sustain their dividend payments. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute reported that large-cap US companies have amassed over $2.4 trillion in cash, which could be used to either start or enhance dividend payouts.

Also read:

10 Best Performing Dividend ETFs In 2024

Despite the lack of enthusiasm for dividend stocks, analysts believe they still offer attractive entry points for investors. Capital Group suggested seeking opportunities in dividend-paying companies that the market has overlooked. This includes pharmaceutical firms that have been neglected due to the current focus on weight loss treatments, as well as utilities and certain banks. Within the dividend space, investors are increasingly drawn toward dividend growth stocks that offer consistent yields. Stocks that pay dividends and boast solid balance sheets with attractive yields can provide reliable income, protect against market declines, and support healthy investment growth. A report by ProShares highlighted that since its inception, the Dividend Aristocrats Index has outperformed the broader market with less volatility. For instance, a $10,000 investment in May 2005 could have grown to over $61,000 by March 2023.

The report also mentioned that the index has demonstrated strong performance in both up and down markets, with an upside capture of 91% and a downside capture of 80%. It has shown notable resilience during market downturns, outperforming the wider market by more than 12% in 2022. In addition, the Dividend Aristocrats Index has outpaced the market in eight of the 10 worst quarterly declines since 2005.

Since the start of 2025, the broader market has only seen a modest increase of 0.66%. In this environment, UBS has identified stocks that are considered high quality compared to their peers and are unlikely to reduce their current dividend payouts. The firm estimates a 22.9% chance of dividend cuts across various regions and sectors, noting that the US remains the most secure region for dividends, with only a 6.2% likelihood of cuts. Moreover, most sectors in the US appear relatively stable. Japan stands out as the most favorable region for dividend growth, with a projected growth rate of 9.9%.

Story Continues