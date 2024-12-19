Accenture Combo Catalysts: Strong Q1 Earnings, IQT Acquisition and Higher New Bookings

Accenture (NYSE:ACN), the consulting spun-off company from Arthur Andersen, just recently acquired IQT Group to strengthen Accenture's capabilities in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. IQT Group is an Italian company that provides net-zero emission engineering service.

Accenture just reported its better-than-expected first quarter of fiscal year 2025 results. The consulting company saw its revenue at $17.69 billion, higher than consensus estimate of $17.12 billion with earnings of $3.59 per share that beats the expectation of $3.39 per share.

Julie Sweet, the CEO of Accenture, commented on the earnings report, Our strategy to lead reinvention for clients while continuing to invest in our business has given us a strong start to fiscal 2025. We delivered road-based revenue growth across both consulting and managed services, and across each market and industry group, gaining market share."

Accenture also reported higher new bookings, in both consulting and managed services, reaching $18.7 billion. New bookings here refer to the total value of new contracts which has been secured, showing that represents future revenues that company could forecasted to get.

For the signed deals, Accenture is confidence to raise its outlook for the full year forecast expecting revenue grows between 4%-7%.

Artificial Intelligence playing important role that accelerates Accenture in its work. Julia Sweet even added "We see AI as the new digital" as they actively integrating AI into its services. AI has helped Accenture improve efficiency and drive growth and eventually contribute significantly to their revenue growth thanks to partnership with Nvidia and Microsoft.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

