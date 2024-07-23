Accent Group And Two More ASX Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

In the past year, the Australian market has demonstrated resilience with an 8.6% increase, despite a recent 1.2% dip over the last seven days. In this context, dividend stocks like Accent Group can offer investors potential stability and income growth opportunities, especially with earnings forecasted to grow by 13% annually.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) 3.09% ★★★★★☆ Fortescue (ASX:FMG) 9.48% ★★★★★☆ Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) 6.84% ★★★★★☆ Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.73% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 4.04% ★★★★★☆ Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) 7.01% ★★★★★☆ Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) 3.55% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.34% ★★★★★☆ Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) 3.09% ★★★★★☆ New Hope (ASX:NHC) 9.21% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Accent Group Limited, operating in Australia and New Zealand, specializes in retailing, distributing, and franchising lifestyle footwear, along with apparel and accessories, boasting a market capitalization of approximately A$1.22 billion.

Operations: Accent Group Limited generates A$1.40 billion in revenue primarily through its multi-channel retail operations focused on performance and lifestyle footwear.

Dividend Yield: 6.5%

Accent Group Limited, despite a dividend yield of 6.45%, faces challenges with sustainability and reliability in its dividend distribution. The company's dividends are not well supported by earnings, as evidenced by a high payout ratio of 107.2%. However, cash flow coverage is more favorable with a cash payout ratio at 39%. Recent executive changes, including appointing James Anderson as CIO effective June 18, signal potential strategic shifts in technology and data management that could impact future performance.

ASX:AX1 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Fiducian Group Ltd operates in Australia, offering financial services through its subsidiaries, with a market capitalization of approximately A$236.08 million.

Operations: Fiducian Group Ltd generates revenue through four primary segments: Funds Management (A$20.49 million), Corporate Services (A$12.06 million), Financial Planning (A$28.95 million), and Platform Administration (A$15.38 million).

Dividend Yield: 4%

Fiducian Group offers a modest dividend yield of 4.04%, which is lower than the top quartile of Australian dividend stocks. Despite this, dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 83.7% and 60.5% respectively. Over the past decade, FID has demonstrated reliability in its dividend payments, showing growth and stability without significant fluctuations. Additionally, earnings have increased by 12% over the last year, contributing to the sustainability of future dividends.

ASX:FID Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lindsay Australia Limited operates in Australia, offering integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services primarily to sectors like food processing and horticulture, with a market capitalization of approximately A$303.05 million.

Operations: Lindsay Australia Limited generates revenue primarily through its rural supply and transport services, amounting to A$158.73 million and A$571.38 million respectively.

Dividend Yield: 6.2%

Lindsay Australia's dividend sustainability is under scrutiny with a history of volatility, having experienced significant annual drops. Despite this, its dividends are reasonably covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 43.7% and 38.9% respectively. The current dividend yield stands at 6.19%, slightly below the top quartile in the Australian market. Earnings growth projections are modest at 9% annually, following a substantial increase of 50.3% over the previous year.

ASX:LAU Dividend History as at Jul 2024

